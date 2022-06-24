Independence Day in Williamson County: Where to see fireworks, music and more on Fourth of July

Looking for fireworks, food or family fun on the Fourth of July ? Several Williamson County communities will hold Independence Day celebrations this year, each with their own location, time and flavor.

Read on to find out what's happening in Williamson County on the holiday weekend.

Read this: Firemen's foam, fireworks and food all ways Sumner County cities to celebrate July 4

This is America: Fourth of July, a time of reflection rather than celebration of freedom

Brentwood

Red, White and Boom: Brentwood's annual celebration is back at Crockett Park, featuring live music, food trucks and local vendors. Food trucks will arrive early at 5 p.m.

Eddy Arnold Amphitheater at Crockett Park, Brentwood; Monday, July 4, 7-10 p.m. (fireworks at 9 p.m..) ; facebook.com/events

Fairview

July 3rd Celebration: Fairview's Sunday event is a good choice for people who don't get Monday off work for the holiday. The event starts at 2 p.m. and features live music, food trucks and kids activities.

Fairview City Hall, Fairview; 2-10 p.m. (fireworks at 9 p.m.); facebook.com/events

Franklin

Franklin on the Fourth: Franklin's all-day Fourth of July celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. and features a slew of local bands. Visitors can see antique cars, a kids parade (at 5 p.m.), local crafts and food and more.

Downtown Franklin; Monday, July 4, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; tn.events/franklin-on-the-fourth

Fireworks at Harlinsdale: Franklin's nighttime fireworks display is held at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm near downtown. Gates open at 5 p.m. and fireworks are expected to begin around 9 p.m.

The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, Franklin; Monday, July 4, gates open at 5 p.m., fireworks approximately 9 p.m.; friendsoffranklinparks.org/fourth-of-july-celebration

Nolensville

Star Spangled Celebration: Nolensville's celebration is held on Saturday at Nolensville High. The family friendly event features live music, food, inflatables, games and a fireworks celebration.

Nolensville High School, Nolensville; Saturday, July 2, 6-9 p.m.; nolensvilletn.gov

Spring Hill

Run for Hunger: Spring Hill will host a 5K race that will benefit the Well Outreach, a nonprofit that addresses food insecurity in Spring Hill. The race kicks off at Summit High School and will feature a color fun run, a 5K and a bicycle and stroller "parade" for kids 10 years old and younger.

Summit High School, Spring Hill; registration starting 6 a.m., first race at 7 a.m.; july4thrun.itsyourrace.com

Cole Villena covers Williamson County at The Tennessean, part of the USA Today Network — Tennessee. Reach Cole at cvillena@tennessean.com or 615-925-0493. Follow Cole on Twitter at @ColeVillena and on Instagram at @CVinTennessee .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Independence Day in Williamson County: Where to see fireworks, music and more on Fourth of July