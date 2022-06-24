ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Independence Day in Williamson County: Where to see fireworks, music and more on Fourth of July

By Cole Villena, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45eJ6b_0gKl7bEv00

Looking for fireworks, food or family fun on the Fourth of July ? Several Williamson County communities will hold Independence Day celebrations this year, each with their own location, time and flavor.

Read on to find out what's happening in Williamson County on the holiday weekend.

Read this: Firemen's foam, fireworks and food all ways Sumner County cities to celebrate July 4

This is America: Fourth of July, a time of reflection rather than celebration of freedom

Brentwood

Red, White and Boom: Brentwood's annual celebration is back at Crockett Park, featuring live music, food trucks and local vendors. Food trucks will arrive early at 5 p.m.

Eddy Arnold Amphitheater at Crockett Park, Brentwood; Monday, July 4, 7-10 p.m. (fireworks at 9 p.m..) ; facebook.com/events

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rlhLP_0gKl7bEv00

Fairview

July 3rd Celebration: Fairview's Sunday event is a good choice for people who don't get Monday off work for the holiday. The event starts at 2 p.m. and features live music, food trucks and kids activities.

Fairview City Hall, Fairview; 2-10 p.m. (fireworks at 9 p.m.); facebook.com/events

Franklin

Franklin on the Fourth: Franklin's all-day Fourth of July celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. and features a slew of local bands. Visitors can see antique cars, a kids parade (at 5 p.m.), local crafts and food and more.

Downtown Franklin; Monday, July 4, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; tn.events/franklin-on-the-fourth

Fireworks at Harlinsdale: Franklin's nighttime fireworks display is held at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm near downtown. Gates open at 5 p.m. and fireworks are expected to begin around 9 p.m.

The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, Franklin; Monday, July 4, gates open at 5 p.m., fireworks approximately 9 p.m.; friendsoffranklinparks.org/fourth-of-july-celebration

Nolensville

Star Spangled Celebration: Nolensville's celebration is held on Saturday at Nolensville High. The family friendly event features live music, food, inflatables, games and a fireworks celebration.

Nolensville High School, Nolensville; Saturday, July 2, 6-9 p.m.; nolensvilletn.gov

Spring Hill

Run for Hunger: Spring Hill will host a 5K race that will benefit the Well Outreach, a nonprofit that addresses food insecurity in Spring Hill. The race kicks off at Summit High School and will feature a color fun run, a 5K and a bicycle and stroller "parade" for kids 10 years old and younger.

Summit High School, Spring Hill; registration starting 6 a.m., first race at 7 a.m.; july4thrun.itsyourrace.com

Cole Villena covers Williamson County at The Tennessean, part of the USA Today Network — Tennessee. Reach Cole at cvillena@tennessean.com or 615-925-0493. Follow Cole on Twitter at @ColeVillena and on Instagram at @CVinTennessee .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Independence Day in Williamson County: Where to see fireworks, music and more on Fourth of July

Comments / 1

Related
WKRN

Wilson County Schools changing vaping policy

A Middle Tennessee school district is changing the way it handles vaping incidents. Vanderbilt professor killed in helicopter crash remembered …. 20-year-old man charged with aggravated child abuse …. VIDEO: Police look to ID cellphone store robber. Questions over fire response time. Springfield asks residents to conserve water, burn …
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Cameron Eittreim

July 4th 2022 Celebrations in Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee is a wonderful place to visit and explore. Traveling here is such a fun experience, because there are live music venues, great food, and many things to do. But traveling here for the 4th of July is also a fun summertime activity. There will be a lot of fun activities to do in Nashville this year, and the city puts on their own special celebration. We will look at a few fun to do events happening in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville party vehicles' hours of operation to be limited

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Over the last year there has been much debate on how to solve Nashville's party bus complaints. In March, Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation giving local governments the authority to put regulations on party vehicles and on June 23, the Metro Transportation License Commission (MTLC) voted to stop the party vehicles from operating downtown from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Nashville party buses could will soon have new hours when they won't be able to operate.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Job Fair is this Thursday (06/30/22) on the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza

Splash Into a New Career this coming Thursday, by attending the upcoming career fair that his hosted by the City of Murfreesboro in partnership with Motlow State Community College. The event, that is open to the public, will be on the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza this Thursday (June 30, 2022). The Career Fair will be from 9 in the morning until 1 PM, Thursday afternoon – rain or shine.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
City
Brentwood, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Williamson County, TN
Society
City
Fairview, TN
City
Spring Hill, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
County
Williamson County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
williamsonherald.com

Love of public service born out of tragedy for Estes

Spring Hill firefighter and reserve police officer Chuck Estes continually challenges himself. A football player during most of his youth, Estes learned early how to push himself to be better. After tearing his ACL during his junior year at Richland High School in Giles County, Tennessee, hopes of a football scholarship vanished. One of his teammates, a volunteer with the Giles County Rescue Squad, suggested he join another team — the rescue squad.
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

New Mapco in Columbia gave away free gas on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mapco celebrated the opening of its new station in Columbia by giving away gas to local residents on Sunday morning. The station on Carmack Blvd. gave up to $40 of free gas of any grade – including diesel – to the first 500 vehicles.
COLUMBIA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Fourth Of July#Live Music#Brentwood Red
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

It’s just nearing the first month of summer break, and we know it is a challenge to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free...
NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Prayers Requested For Bethel Assistant Sports Information Director

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Bethel University Assistant Sports Information Director Austin Childress and former Bethel Cross Country runner Anthony Garza were involved in a traffic accident Friday afternoon in Middle Tennessee. Childress is still hospitalized. Both young men were taken to area hospitals where Garza was later released. After incurring...
NASHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Tensions Rise at County Commission Committee of the Whole Meeting

A social media feud between a county commissioner and the director of the 911 center over first responder response time to a minor injury three car accident in Alexandria earlier this month has made its way to the full county commission. During a county commission committee of the whole meeting...
ALEXANDRIA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
radio7media.com

Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures

June 23 - 29, 2022. To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 The grading, drainage, construction...
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonherald.com

Cool-headed Thomas a perfect fit as 911 dispatcher

Desiree Thomas always wanted to be in law enforcement, but she said she just couldn’t jump into it. Instead, in 2020, the Nashville native responded to a job opening for a dispatch operator with the Williamson County Department of Emergency Communications. After a four-month training period, she joined the...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wilsonpost.com

How hot will it be for July 4?

After we enjoyed temperatures cooling down a little bit early in the week and got some lower humidity for a few days, it will heat back up for the remainder of the week. Expect temperatures in the low 90s and mid-to-upper 90s from the Fourth of July holiday to July 8. Chances of storms will begin to go back up by this Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy