ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Fate of Williamson County seal again on hold nearly two years after vote to remove Confederate flag

By Anika Exum, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

Williamson County's effort to remove the Confederate flag from the Williamson County seal is once again on hold.

In April, the Tennessee Historical Commission ruled the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act doesn't apply to the seal.

The Major Nathaniel Cheairs Camp 2138 Sons of Confederate Veterans — an intervenor in the case — then filed a motion for "stay of effectiveness" in May, requesting that Williamson County be required to hold off on changing the seal until after completion of their intended appeal process.

"(The) intervenor will be irrevocably harmed if Williamson County were to be permitted to alter or amend its seal prior to the conclusion of judicial review by the courts of this state," the motion said, calling the SCV an "aggrieved party."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EzSLF_0gKl7aMC00

Williamson County and the Sons of Confederate Veterans later filed a joint motion requesting the request be granted. The Tennessee Historical Commission voted to accept the order and grant the initial motion on June 17.

In other news: Giles County to remove Confederate memorabilia from jury deliberation room after appeal

Previous coverage: State rules Williamson County has authority to redesign seal, remove Confederate flag

"There was really no reason to object to the stay," Williamson County attorney Jeff Moseley said to the Tennessean.  "So it's really just keeping everything in place while they take it to court and hopefully that will resolve it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WqZx9_0gKl7aMC00

This month marks two years since Franklin resident Dustin Koctar created a petition demanding the removal of the Confederate flag from the Williamson County Seal. And soon, two years will have passed since a task force recommended the removal of the symbol to county commissioners, who ultimately voted in favor.

The Spring Hill-based Sons of Confederate Veterans chapter became an intervenor on the case in August 2021, beginning months of court delays, as well as back and forth between the group and Williamson County. Its appeal will be made in chancery court, but, according to Moseley, there is no telling how long the full appeal process could take.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142xyz_0gKl7aMC00

"It could be a few months, it could be a year," he said. "I suspect that's going to be a shorter process because it's not a trial like there would be if we were trying to determine the offensive nature or lack of offense or the business impact or any other things that require a fact-finding.

"This is purely a legal argument on jurisdiction."

Anika Exum is a reporter for the Tennessean covering Williamson County. Reach her at aexum@tennessean.com or on Twitter at @aniexum.

To stay updated on Williamson County news, sign up for our newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Fate of Williamson County seal again on hold nearly two years after vote to remove Confederate flag

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN

Wilson County Schools changing vaping policy

A Middle Tennessee school district is changing the way it handles vaping incidents. Vanderbilt professor killed in helicopter crash remembered …. 20-year-old man charged with aggravated child abuse …. VIDEO: Police look to ID cellphone store robber. Questions over fire response time. Springfield asks residents to conserve water, burn …
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Plans for wastewater treatment plant cause uproar in Hickman County

One January day in rural Hickman County, drivers on Highway 7 noticed an inconspicuous sign posted on a bridge crossing Lick Creek, a pristine waterway used for recreation and farming.   Few dared to stop and read, since the bridge obscured the view of incoming traffic, until one curious local hiked to the sign, took a […] The post Plans for wastewater treatment plant cause uproar in Hickman County appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rolling Blackouts Threaten Across the U.S., but not Middle TN Electric or the TVA

Middle Tennessee Electric President and CEO Chris Jones praised the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) reliability as a major heat wave continues to engulf the area. “You can never say never, but we are very confident TVA – unlike many other U.S. electric providers – will manage through these peak power demands without disruption of service,” Jones said. “TVA has hit record peaks for June load, at more than 31,000 MW.”
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Because of Theft Bedford County now using Painted Pavement Signs

Bedford County Highway Department is painting road names on the pavement because of the frequent theft of road signs across the county. The painted pavement signs will last longer and save Highway Department funds, according to Highway Superintendent Mark Clanton. Yellow reflective markers will be placed at each road turnoff, on either side of the road entrance, to help drivers see intersections better at night.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Williamson County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
wkyufm.org

Nashville’s DA has said he won’t prosecute abortion providers, but that might not make a difference in Tennessee

Tennesseans could have a little more than 30 days before the state’s trigger law on abortion takes effect. State Attorney General Herbert Slatery began the process of outlawing abortions in the state Friday, but the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is giving plaintiffs in a suit against a 6-week ban on abortions until Monday to make an appeal.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

County mayor candidate David Baker files defamation suit against opponent

Maury County mayoral candidate David Baker has filed a defamation claim against his opponent for the office, Sheila Butt, claiming Butt ‘published false and defamatory information which she knew were untrue about (Baker).’. The suit further alleges that Butt ‘acted with reckless disregard for the truth and/or with negligence...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Metro Nashville Council to consider contract with Republican National Committee

The Metro Nashville Council will hold first reading on a bill to approve a contract with the Republican National Committee for Nashville to host the 2024 Republican National Convention. First reading of the ordinance, sponsored by Councilman Robert Swope, who served as state director for former President Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016, is set for […] The post Metro Nashville Council to consider contract with Republican National Committee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
springhilltn.org

Summer Lawn Watering Policy Back After Booster Fix

The City's regular seasonal water conservation policy is back in effect! Residents can resume the odd-even address, seasonal lawn watering schedule. (Still no watering on Fridays.) The new Highway 31 water booster station is partially operational. Water tank levels are replenished, and we will deploy crews to turn irrigation meters back on Monday.
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

City of Springfield asks customers to voluntarily conserve water

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The city of Springfield is recommending that its residents and customers conserve water until Wednesday due to near drought conditions. The city encourages residents to avoid discretionary uses of water by refraining from the following:. Washing of vehicles;. Watering of lawns including sprinklers and irrigation systems;
SPRINGFIELD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate Flag#County Attorney#Scv
fox17.com

Nashville party vehicles' hours of operation to be limited

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Over the last year there has been much debate on how to solve Nashville's party bus complaints. In March, Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation giving local governments the authority to put regulations on party vehicles and on June 23, the Metro Transportation License Commission (MTLC) voted to stop the party vehicles from operating downtown from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Nashville party buses could will soon have new hours when they won't be able to operate.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Former pilot Hays spending retirement serving community

Rob Hays can’t remember a time when he didn’t want to be a law enforcement officer. In his late teens, he occasionally participated in ride-alongs with a friend in the Metro Nashville Police Department. Those rides kept his interest alive, but he also had another desire occupying space in his mind — flying.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mainstreetmaury.com

TriStar Bank announces multiple staff changes

TriStar Bank recently announced the promotions of four employees and the impending retirement of two others. Jason Epley, Mack Garvin, Kelley McCall and Shannon Fitzgerald were each promoted, while Sharon Ferrell and George Schneider have announced their intentions to retire in 2022. Epley has been promoted to Chief Lending Officer....
MAURY COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Once lost, Davison found his calling as first responder

A hard lesson changed Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy James Davison’s life when he was a teen on the verge of heading down a path to nowhere. Davison was a rebellious, confused teenager. His grandparents were raising him to be a self-sufficient, independent, God-fearing man, but he was having trouble understanding.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Faith Coalition Applauds Passage of Bipartisan Gun Legislation

Group expresses disappointment in Senators Blackburn, Hagerty for their opposition to gun safety. Following passage of historic, bipartisan legislation on gun control, the Southern Christian Coalition applauded Congress for finally taking action to save lives and reduce gun violence. Even so, the group also expressed disappointment in Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty as two voted against the measure.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy