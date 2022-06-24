ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconto, WI

Oconto council to decide whether to allow wedding barn, outdoor events in residential zone

By Kent Tempus, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago

OCONTO – The Oconto City Council will consider next month adding wedding barn and outdoor special events venues as a conditional use in city ordinances.

The city's Building Inspection Ad Hoc Committee recommended the council approve the ordinance revisions, which were requested by the owners of Oconto Riviera. They're seeking a permanent status under which to operate their wedding and outdoor events venue, rather than the three-year trial period the council approved in February.

Neighbors of the business on McDonald Street first appealed to the council, then last month filed a lawsuit challenging the city’s decision. They contended an outdoor venue isn't allowed under city zoning code, city officials knew it violated city’s ordinances when they approved it, and that the trial violated state law because it was not consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan.

Riley Sowle, who co-owns the Oconto Riviera with his wife, Anita Jensen, told the committee on June 15 that the resulting uncertainty has “crushed” their business, as they’ve not been able to book any new events.

“It’s caused our business to (come) to a grinding halt through no fault of our own,” Sowle said.

He said the three-year trial isn’t working because they can’t obtain loans or development grants.

Sowle noted their property's current zoning already allows for hospitals, antique/gift shops, restaurants and cafes and taverns as conditional uses. He asked the committee to approve adding the barn and outdoor special events to the list.

If the city grants a conditional use permit, the business would be able to get financing and “restore confidence to our potential customers and send a clear message that the city wants and supports our endeavor,” he said.

Sowle said he and Jensen felt it was the right time to again seek a conditional use permit, with a new mayor and several new council members since the spring elections.

Dale Thomson sued the city, asking that a judge declare that the three-year trial is illegal and order an injunction barring the use of the property for outdoor events. Also named in the suit are Sowle, Jensen, Mayor John Panetti and former Mayor Lloyd Heier.

Thomson told the committee that it appeared they would be modifying the ordinance for an individual, which he believes is illegal.

He said conditional uses must be consistent with the neighborhood properties and not detrimental to the surrounding area, and that the proposed conditional uses would "most likely" be inconsistent with the city’s 20-year comprehensive plan in violation of state law.

“It doesn’t make sense,” he said, “so why don’t we enforce our current zoning, protect our residential neighborhoods, and help the Sowles find a commercial property where they can run their business, rather than trying to shoehorn this in where it doesn’t belong?”

The building inspection committee voted unanimously to recommend the city council approve the ordinance change.

If the council approves the change, the Sowles could apply to the Plan Commission to operate the business under a conditional use. That would likely be the permit for outdoor events, as the wedding barn itself is not yet up to commercial standards. The Plan Commission's decision can be appealed to the full City Council.

Oconto Riviera hosted its first wedding this year on May 12. Four more weddings are set for August and September, with a celebration of life event planned for June 26.

Contact Kent Tempus at (920) 431-8226 or ktempus@gannett.com .

