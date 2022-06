With just days before free agency begins in the NBA, the Clippers are reportedly expected to land a five-time All-Star. Rockets guard John Wall, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, will reportedly be bought out of the final year of his contract, allowing him to sign with any team he chooses to sign with in free agency. The Clippers are at the top of Wall's list, according to multiple reports. Though he has played a total of 40 games in the last three seasons combined, Wall has proven to be a capable playmaker when he is healthy. However, Wall will...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO