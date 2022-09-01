ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Free Up Storage Instantly

By Lisa Cupido
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gvIm5_0gKkTequ00

This post has been updated since it originally published on June 24, 2022.

What’s one thing your iPhone could use a lot more of? If you answered “storage,” you’re not alone. It’s all too common to get that dreaded Out Of Storage pop-up when you try to take more photos and videos. But there are solutions that can make an immediate and lasting impact. Whether you’re looking for moves you can make right this second to gain more storage, a few great tips on increasing storage space over time, or a little (or a lot) of both, we have solutions for you. We spoke with Apple experts who dished on a few easy and effective ways to free up storage instantly.

Reach for the Clouds!

When hard drives can’t handle your amount of data, Aphelion notes that several servers come to the rescue. “DropBox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive or Apple iCloud are just a few options to keep your files in the cloud,” says Tech and Apple Expert Michael Aphelion, who is the marketing manager at The Spreadsheet Page , “If you have a lot of stuff to store, you might have to sign up for a monthly subscription (which is worth it in the end, as they keep your data more securely than you could by yourself for your phone!).”

Services like Google Photos allow you to store your photos for free, unlimited storage. “Google Play Music Manager and Amazon Cloud Drive lets you upload your whole music library and stream it,” Aphelion says.

Remove Photos Or Videos

This one may be a little painful at first because all of those photos and videos on your device can feel like a security blanket, but it’s a necessary step toward gaining more storage.

“One way to free up storage on your iPhone is to remove photos or videos that are taking up a lot of space on your device,” says Christine Walker, an IT expert specialized in software development, web designing, health information technology and application development. “You can do this by deleting individual photos and videos or by deleting entire photo albums. You can also delete music files from your iPhone if you’re no longer using them. Another option is to store these files in the cloud so they don’t take up space on your device.”

Delete Apps

Apps are the entire reason why your iPhone is so great, we get it. But if you’re being honest with yourself, how many of them do you really use on a daily basis? If you can think of half a dozen apps that never get used, deleting them is a great way to gain back valuable storage space. “You can do this by tapping and holding on an app icon until all of the apps start shaking,” Walker says. “Then, you can tap on the x in the top corner of each app icon to delete them.”

You can use a tool like iMyFone Umate Pro to uninstall the apps completely and free up additional space on your device, Walker adds. “You can also clear offline images from your iPhone’s storage if they’re taking up a lot of space,” Walker says. “To do this, open Settings and then tap General > Usage > Media Waste Storage > Clear All Disconnect From The Internet (turning off Cellular Data may also help). This will clear all offline images from your device’s storage, so make sure you’re connected to Wi-Fi first.”

Use a Flash Drive

“You can directly plug some flash drives to your lightning port to boost your phone’s storage,” Aphelion says. “My favorite ones are the $60 Beef iBridge which bends around my iPhone and offers 16 GB storage. Another great one is the SanDisk iExpand which offers a whopping 32 GB for $42.”

Use a Wireless Hard Drive

Last, but not least: rely on a wireless hard drive. “One of the best ways to increase storage to your iPhone are wireless storage device options,” Aphelion says. “Simply keep them in your pocket or purse, connect them to the same Wi-Fi network as your phone and let your iPhone sync! The RAVPower Filehub is a good one that comes for $36.”

As experts can confirm, there are numerous ways to free up storage space right now so that you never again have to deal with the hassle of that pesky no-storage pop-up message.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6qVC_0gKkTequ00
Shutterstock

Use a Wireless Hard Drive


Last, but not least: rely on a wireless hard drive. “One of the best ways to increase storage to your iPhone are wireless storage device options,” Aphelion says. “Simply keep them in your pocket or purse, connect them to the same Wi-Fi network as your phone and let your iPhone sync! The RAVPower Filehub is a good one that comes for $36.”


Follow these tips to instantly add more much-needed storage to your device.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For Longer Battery Life

There’s no point in owning an iPhone if you aren’t going to download apps that you love — that’s a given. But if you’ve noticed lately that your battery seems compromised, it may be time to reconsider which apps you allow to stay and which you’re willing part with. You shouldn’t have to charge your device 12 times a day, nor should you notice its battery power diminishing by what seems like the moment any time you use your phone. If these things are happening to you, there’s one app that many tech experts agree could be to blame. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for longer battery life.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

This Is The Wifi Setting You Should Always Have On, According To Security Experts

Your Wifi settings may not be something that you think about often. You may assume your iPhone turns what it needs to turn on and off at the appropriate time to ensure your data remains private to the world. But that isn’t always the case — and it’s important to keep on top of those settings to ensure our phones are protected, especially when you’re out in the world and able to access public wifi networks. These are the wifi settings you should always have on, according to security experts.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

No Internet at Home? Here's How to Get Free Wi-Fi Anywhere

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Working from home and virtual learning have become the norm. Even as offices reopen and health metrics improve amid the pandemic, these remote options likely won't be going away anytime soon. And apart from work and school, people across the US continue to cut the cord on cable and satellite packages, and opt for streaming services to save money.
INTERNET
Android Police

How to delete your Google search history

Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Software#Apple Photos#Storage Device#Google Drive#Tech#The Spreadsheet Page#Amazon Cloud Drive
shefinds

Is Your iPhone Being Tracked? Here’s How To Know, According To Security Experts

Is there anything more anxiety-causing than thinking about your phone being tracked? Unfortunately, that’s the reality of having an iPhone these days. Hackers have become more sophisticated in their abilities to infiltrate devices and you could go weeks or even months before you realize it’s happening. In the meantime, someone can gain access to your data and files. But you can fight back. The more you know about the signs that your phone is being tracked, the better equipped you’ll be to combat the problem, take action, and keep hackers out of your personal business. Tech Expert Calvin Willis here at the software site moosoft.com, tells SHEFinds.com how to tell if your iPhone is being tracked — and what to do if you suspect it is.
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell

Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Email Experts Say You Need To Change This Setting ASAP To Protect Your Data

Despite the popularity of texting and using social media DM’s to communicate, email will probably never cease to be the form of communication that we think of as more secure, private, and maybe even serious. However, plenty of security breaches can take place over email and it’s important to make sure your email settings are set up so that your messages remain safe from hackers who would love to access your data. “You should always exercise caution while using email to safeguard your privacy, but you don’t have to quit using it altogether,” says IT Security Manager Edward Wright at Cereal Secrets. To reduce the dangers, Wright recommends taking the following steps:
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
shefinds

3 Hacks To Clear Up Storage On Your Phone ASAP, According To Tech Experts

Clearing up storage as you go on your iPhone really is the gift that keeps giving. It isn’t always easy to predict when your phone has used up all or most of its storage space and, in fact, you’ll often make this discovery at the most inconvenient time (such as the second before you hit record and attempt to capture an important moment on video). Staying on top of your storage as you go is really the best way to ensure you always have enough space to use your phone the way you want, when you want.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

How to Identify a Fake Text Message in 2022

Are you also frustrated by getting fake messages and want to identify that fake messages? Then continue reading for more detail about fake messages. We always think, "that would never happen to me.." But let's concentrate on Proofpoint shows that more than 74% of U.S. associations encountered an effective phishing attack in 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
BGR.com

How to block numbers on iPhone the right way

If you own an iPhone, you should know how to block numbers. The feature can help you reduce all of the spam calls you receive and improve your overall smartphone experience. But it will also help you control who can call and text your number. You can use the feature...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How Much Will Apple's iPhone 14 Cost? Here's What Rumors Say

Apple usually introduces new iPhones in September, which means the rumored iPhone 14 may be right around the corner. We're expecting to see a notchless display and a 48-megapixel camera on the Pro models among other changes. Apple may also ditch the iPhone Mini in favor of a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, if the leaks and reports are to be believed.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall

Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android

Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to block spam calls on Android

Spam calls are annoying, and with the growing internet and smartphone culture, they're not slowing down anytime soon. If you receive dozens of spam calls a day on your phone, there are a lot of ways to stop them. In fact, there's a good chance you have a spam filter built into your phone's dialer app but never enabled it.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
180K+
Followers
4K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy