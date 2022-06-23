ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbury, IL

Man Accused of Traveling To Meet a Minor in Fairbury

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Marshall County man is facing two sex-related charges in Livingston County. Anthony Jensen, 22, of Wenona was charged with Traveling to Meet a Minor and Indecent Solicitation of a...

WSPY NEWS

Man in custody in Plattville death

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody in a death investigation which started on Saturday in Plattville. Police say the death is not believed to be a random act. Deputies were called to a home in the 6000 block of Chicago Road for a welfare check....
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Fredres sentencing set for Friday

Three things could happen in the LaSalle County Courthouse in Ottawa for 38-year old Donald Fredres, Jr. of Sandwich on Friday. Despite a 12-member jury finding him guilty of murdering his ex-wife’s parents in their rural Sandwich-Sheridan home in March 2021, Fredres could request removal of the guilty verdicts and a new trial if his public defender Ryan Hamer can convince Judge H. Chris Ryan.
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Four injured in crash south of Earlville

Four people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash south of Earville at the intersection of E. 14th Road and N. 42nd Road Sunday afternoon. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Haley R. Rogers of Sheridan was heading east on N. 42nd Road when she failed to stop at a stop sign at E. 14th Road. Rogers's vehicle was hit by 78-year-old Constance J. Miller, of Ottawa, who was northbound on E. 14th.
EARLVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Crash in LaSalle County sends several to the hospital

LASALLE COUNTY (WMBD) — Several people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Freedom Township. One of the victims was life-flighted. Just before 1:00 p.m., LaSalle County Deputies responded to a call for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of E. 14th Rd. and N. 42nd. Officials...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
Memory of fallen sheriff’s deputy lives on through fundraiser

CANTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - On June 25th 2019, Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Chisum was killed in the line of duty. Saturday, the community came together to prove his memory remains alive. Residents united with the Chisum family for ‘Light the Night Blue’ at Lakeland Park in...
CANTON, IL
One life-flighted Sunday from rural Earlville crash

One person was badly hurt Sunday in a car/ SUV crash outside Earlville. It occurred about 12:45pm, three miles southwest of the village. Earlville Fire Chief Larry Todd said a man and two women were in the car. One, not identified by Todd, was life flighted to a Joliet facility.
EARLVILLE, IL
Police: Man arrested for threatening to shoot campground managers

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Galesburg man is facing numerous charges after authorities say he threatened to shoot employees at a campground and then eluded deputies. McDonough County deputies on Thursday responded to 23200 N. 2000th Rd. in Bushnell for a report of disorderly man who threatened to shoot managers at a campground.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
One person dead from Friday collision outside Streator

We're awaiting the name of a person killed in a crash Friday morning outside Streator. The La Salle County Sheriff's Office says two persons in a passenger vehicle were northbound on East 14 around 7:10am. Its driver failed to stop at Route 18 and drove into the path of a westbound truck.
STREATOR, IL
Four arrested after QC chase with Dodge charging at 111 mph

Four men were arrested Tuesday in Whiteside County — including one wanted for first-degree murder — after a chase where the suspect vehicle zoomed past 100 miles an hour. On June 21, 2022 at approximately 8:10 a.m., a Whiteside County Deputy was conducting stationary patrol on I-88, when the Deputy clocked a silver Dodge Charger traveling eastbound at a speed of 111 mph, according to a Sheriff’s Department release Wednesday.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
UPDATE: Yorkville PD make arrests in Aldi’s investigation

YORKVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Yorkville Police Department has reported that arrests have been made in the Aldi’s Larceny investigation that took place on June 18. According to police, using the Mohawk Valley Crime Analyst Center (MVCAC) and the department’s Facebook page, the following individuals were identified and charged as the alleged suspects in the Aldi’s larceny investigation.
UTICA, NY
Commercial tugboat sinks near Peoria’s McClugage Bridge

PEORIA, Ill. –Down she goes. Police say a commercial tugboat operating near the McClugage Bridge experienced some kind of issue and sank to the bottom of the Illinois River this weekend. According to 25 News, it happened Saturday, reportedly in the channel just north of the McClugage Bridge. The...
PEORIA, IL
Two Dead Following Drowning Incident in Knox County

At approximately 12:00 pm on Saturday, June 18, 2022, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to a privately owned pond in the 2600 block of Knox Highway 12, in Altona, for an accident involving two drowning victims. Steven Dennison, age 73, of Altona IL and Keith Dennison, age 67,...
Second person charged in Montgomery shooting

A second person has been arrested in a shooting that happened in Montgomery earlier this month. 20-year-old Antonio Recendez, of Aurora, is being charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a firearm. Recendez was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop. He first went to the Kendall County Jail and since has been transferred to the Kane County Jail in St. Charles.
Galesburg man with a long history of burglary….wanted for attempted burglary

Galesburg Police on Tuesday, June 14th responded to the 1400 block of Meadow Drive for a suspicious person. A male victim told police he was notified by his neighbors that a man was in his yard. The victim’s neighbors and the victim, who was watching along on his security cameras, observed an unknown male enter the backyard, take a patio chair and place it near a garage window. The suspect then pushed a window unit – which fell into the garage and landed on a vehicle parked inside. Neighbors yelled at the man who they believed to be under the influence of drugs. The man, identified as 59-year-old Leroy McMahill of Galesburg, told neighbors he was “hiding from his girlfriend’s husband.” According to police reports, McMahill has an extensive history of burglaries. McMahill was just arrested back on June 11th after he attempted to steal a chainsaw from Walmart. Officers were able to speak with McMahill over the phone the following day, but have not been able to locate him at the time of the police report. He was added to the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing charges of Attempted Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, and Criminal Trespassing.
GALESBURG, IL
Driver dies in crash near Locust and White Oak in Bloomington

A driver who police had earlier tried to pull over was killed in a crash early Friday morning on Bloomington's west side. Bloomington Police said officers tried to pull over a car around 1:25 a.m. Friday after it blew two red lights on Market Street and struck another vehicle at a stop sign. The car didn't stop, and police ended their attempt for a traffic stop. The driver of the stopped vehicle was not injured.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Yorkville Police seeking help identifying larceny suspects

HERKIMER, Ny, (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Yorkville Police Department is attempting to identify two individuals from a larceny investigation after an incident that occurred at the Aldi’s on Oriskany Blvd on June 23rd. According to police, at around 10:38 am on Thursday, the two suspects left the store and...
HERKIMER, NY
Plano man arrested in gas station robbery

A Plano man was arrested late Thursday night in a gas station robbery. 62-year-old Wayne Carlson, of Plano, is charged with aggravated armed robbery. Police were called at around 9:30 to the Circle K Gas Station in the 1000 block of Route 34 for a report of an armed robbery in progress. Police were given a description of the suspect, who was located a short distance away in the 800 block of Route 34.
PLANO, IL
Deadly car crash in Bloomington early Friday morning

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A series of blown red lights and crashes lead to the death of one driver in Bloomington early Friday morning, police announced. At approximately 1:25 a.m. Friday morning, Bloomington police officers saw a car run two red lights along Market Street. Following these two incidents, the car in question had a minor crash with another vehicle which was stopped at the stop sign. The driver whose car was hit was not injured.
Driver identified in CityLink bus crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The bus driver in a CityLink bus crash was identified Thursday. According to Peoria police reports obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, 57-year-old Terrie L. Simons was making a left turn when the bus door flew open. The in-bus video footage showed Simons let...
PEORIA, IL

