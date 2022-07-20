ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

How to watch Women's Euro 2022 — live stream every game plus fixtures and more

By Marc McLaren
Tom's Guide
 11 hours ago
UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams: TV schedule, dates

The UEFA Women's Euro 2022 started July 6.
Next game (July 20): England vs Spain
Time 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
FREE LIVE STREAMS BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
U.S. — ESPN via SlingTV , ESPN Plus
Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams have now started, and over the next 18 days we'll see some of the world's top teams in action.

The tournament will air for FREE in many European countries, but don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams from anywhere with a VPN .

However you tune in, you can expect a truly competitive contest that features six of the world's top eight sides.

The quarter-finals of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 have arrived, and the knockout stage of the tournament kicks off with England vs Spain at the Amex Stadium in Brighton. England comfortably topped their group winning all three fixtures and scoring 14 goals unreplied, while Spain finished second in Group B but only lost to a very strong German side, one of the favorites to win the entire finals.

England's preparations for this match have been dented by the ongoing heatwave in the U.K. as well as head coach, Sarina Wiegman being sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19. But the tournament hasn't been smooth sailing so far for Spain either. The side was hit with a double blow losing top-scorers Alexia Putellas and Jennifer Hermoso to injury prior to the start of Euro 2022 and that lack of bite up front was on display in the group stage.

Even with these various setbacks, both these teams will feel they can progress further and it should be a very exciting match-up. You can watch it all live online if you know how — so read on and we'll show you how to watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams wherever you are.

FREE UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams

How to watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in the U.K., Austria, France, Netherlands, Spain, Italy and several other European nations then you can look forward to FREE UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams .

That's because free-to-air channels in those countries will be showing some or all of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams. For instance, in the U.K. you'll be able to watch every single game on BBC and the BBC iPlayer . There's a full list below.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for a particular UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

FREE LIVE STREAMS: Austria: ORF | Belgium: VRT , RTBF | Denmark: DKDR | Finland: Yle | France: TF1 | Iceland: RUV | Italy: RAI | Netherlands: NOS | Norway: NRK | Portugal: RTP | Spain: TVE | | Sweden: SVT , TV4 | Switzerland: SRG SSR | U.K.: BBC |

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams around the world

How to watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams from anywhere with a VPN

It's natural that you might want to watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams on BBC iPlayer, even though they're not in the U.K.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptMZc_0gKjeuz200

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another website and watch the game.

How to watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams in the US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6lf9_0gKjeuz200

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can look to ESPN for all of their UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live stream needs, which will have live coverage of all 31 games spread across ESPN , ESPN2 , ESPNU and ESPN Plus .

The bulk of the games (21 in total) will be on ESPN2, while two more will air on ESPN and one on ESPNU (simulcast on ESPN2). However, ESPN's streaming service ESPN+ will also show eight games, together with daily highlights packages and more.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV , Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month .

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the action via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

ESPN Plus, meanwhile, is available via the ESPN website and many of the best streaming devices . It's also a very well-priced service as these things go, with a subscription costing just $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486N9I_0gKjeuz200

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. This costs $35/month and includes dozens of other great channels. Sling also currently offers 50% off the first month. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rRJtu_0gKjeuz200

Love sports? Then check out Fubo.TV . The channel lineup includes ESPN and ABC, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV, and there's a 7-day free trial available. View Deal

UEFA Women's Euro 2022: ESPN schedule

Click to see all fixtures and times

  • England vs. Austria , Wed, Jul 6 — ESPNU/ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET
  • Norway vs. Northern Ireland , Thu, Jul 7 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET
  • Spain vs. Finland , Fri, Jul 8 — ESPN+ — 12 p.m. ET
  • Germany vs. Denmark , Fri, Jul 8 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET
  • Portugal vs. Switzerland , Sat, Jul 9 — ESPN+ — 12 p.m. ET
  • Netherlands vs. Sweden , Sat, Jul 9 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET
  • Belgium vs. Iceland , Sun, Jul 10 — ESPN2 — 12 p.m. ET
  • France vs. Italy , Sun, Jul 10 — ESPN+ — 3 p.m. ET
  • Austria vs. Northern Ireland , Mon, Jul 11 — ESPN2 — 12 p.m. ET
  • England vs. Norway , Mon, Jul 11 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET
  • Denmark vs. Finland , Tue, Jul 12 — ESPN2 — 12 p.m. ET
  • Germany vs. Spain , Tue, Jul 12 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET
  • Sweden vs. Switzerland , Wed, Jul 13 — ESPN2 — 12 p.m. ET
  • Netherlands vs. Portugal , Wed, Jul 13 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET
  • Italy vs. Iceland , Thu, Jul 14 — ESPN2 — 12 p.m. ET
  • France vs. Belgium , Thu, Jul 14 — ESPN+ — 3 p.m. ET
  • Northern Ireland vs. England , Fri, Jul 15 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET
  • Austria vs. Norway , Fri, Jul 15 — ESPN+ — 3 p.m. ET
  • Finland vs. Germany , Sat, Jul 16 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET
  • Denmark vs. Spain , Sat, Jul 16 — ESPN+ — 3 p.m. ET
  • Switzerland vs. Netherlands , Sun, Jul 17 — ESPN — 12 p.m. ET
  • Sweden vs. Portugal , Sun, Jul 17 — ESPN+ — 12 p.m. ET
  • Iceland vs. France , Mon, Jul 18 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET
  • Italy vs. Belgium , Mon, Jul 18 — ESPN+ — 3 p.m. ET
  • Quarterfinal I – England vs Spain, Wed, Jul 20 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET
  • Quarterfinal II – Germany vs Austria, Thu, Jul 21 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET
  • Quarterfinal III – Sweden vs Belgium, Fri, Jul 22 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET
  • Quarterfinal IV – France vs Netherlands, Sat, Jul 23 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET
  • Semifinal I (W25 vs. W27), Tue, Jul 26 — ESPN2, ESPN+ — 3 p.m. ET
  • Semifinal II (W26 vs. W28), Wed, Jul 27 — ESPN2, ESPN+ — 3 p.m. ET
  • Final – Semifinal Winners, Sun, July 31 — ESPN, ESPN+ — 12 p.m. ET

All times are ET and based on kick-off. ESPN coverage generally starts 30 mins before the game.

How to watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams in the UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RpewR_0gKjeuz200

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams in Australia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T20sQ_0gKjeuz200

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 fixtures and results

All times are BST

  • Wed, Jul 6: Group A – England 1-0 Austria
  • Thu, Jul 7: Group A – Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland
  • Fri, Jul 8: Group B – Spain 4-1 Finland
  • Fri, Jul 8: Group B – Germany 4-0 Denmark
  • Sat, Jul 9: Group C – Portugal 2-2 Switzerland
  • Sat, Jul 9: Group C – Netherlands 1-1 Sweden
  • Sun, Jul 10: Group D – Belgium 1-1 Iceland
  • Sun, Jul 10: Group D – France 5-1 Italy
  • Mon, Jul 11: Group A – Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland
  • Mon, Jul 11: Group A – England 8-0 Norway
  • Tue, Jul 12: Group B – Denmark 1-0 Finland
  • Tue, Jul 12: Group B – Germany 2-0 Spain
  • Wed, Jul 13: Group C – Sweden 2-1 Switzerland
  • Wed, Jul 13: Group C – Netherlands 3-2 Portugal
  • Thu, Jul 14: Group D – Italy 1-1 Iceland
  • Thu, Jul 14: Group D – France 2-1 Belgium
  • Fri, Jul 15: Group A – Northern Ireland 0-5 England
  • Fri, Jul 15: Group A – Austria 1-0 Norway
  • Sat, Jul 16: Group B – Finland 0-3 Germany
  • Sat, Jul 16: Group B – Denmark 0-1 Spain
  • Sun, Jul 17: Group C – Switzerland 1-4 Netherlands
  • Sun, Jul 17: Group C – Sweden 5-0 Portugal
  • Mon, Jul 18: Group D – Iceland 1-1 France , 8 p.m.
  • Mon, Jul 18: Group D – Italy 0-1 Belgium , 8 p.m.
  • Wed, Jul 20: Quarterfinal I – A1 vs. B2, 8 p.m.
  • Thu, Jul 21: Quarterfinal II – B1 vs. A2, 8 p.m.
  • Fri, Jul 22: Quarterfinal III – C1 vs. D2, 8 p.m.
  • Sat, Jul 23: Quarterfinal IV – D1 vs. C2, 8 p.m.
  • Tue, Jul 26: Semifinal I (W25 vs. W27), 8 p.m.
  • Wed, Jul 27: Semifinal II (W26 vs. W28), 8 p.m.
  • Sun, July 31: Final , 5 p.m.

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 groups

Group A

P

GD

Pts

England 3 +14 9
Austria 3 +2 6
Norway 3 -6 3
Northern Ireland 3 -10 0

Group B

P

GD

Pts

Germany

3 +9 9

Spain

3 +2 6
Denmark 3 -4 3
Finland 3 -7 0

Group C

P

GD

Pts

Sweden 3 +6 7
Netherlands 3 +4 7
Switzerland 3 -4 1
Portugal 3 -6 1

Group D

P

GD

Pts

France

3 +5 7
Belgium 3 0 4
Iceland 3 0 3
Italy 3 -5 1

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 — who are the favorites?

Sweden

Ranking: 2

Overview: The Swedes go into this tournament as the highest-ranked team and have realistic hopes of winning Euro 2022. They were runners-up in the Olympic final last year and could easily go all the way this year.

Star player: The veteran midfielder Caroline Seger, now 37, who has an incredible 220 caps for the national side.

France

Ranking: 3

Overview: On the face of it, the French have every right to be considered one of the favorites for the tournament: they qualified without conceding a goal and while scoring 44 of them, and have won 14 consecutive internationals since April last year. But they've never been beyond the quarters in a Euros and face a tough draw.

Star player: Goalscored extraordinaire Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

Netherlands

Ranking: 4

Overview: As the 2017 Euro champions on home soil and runners-up in the 2019 World Cup final, the Dutch have to be counted among the strong favorites for England 2022. The departure of coach Sarina Wiegman to England was a huge loss, but they undoubtedly have the talent to go all the way once again.

Star player: Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has scored 92 goals in 108 appearances. That's pretty decent!

Germany

Ranking: 5

Overview: Germany have by far the best Euros record of any side, winning eight out of the nine tournaments played between 1989 and 2013. They also won the World Cup in 2003 and 2006, and the Olympics in 2017 — so there's no doubting this team has pedigree. But they've gone out in the quarter-finals of the last two major tournaments, and may struggle to qualify from a tough group.

Star player: The skilful midfielder Sara Däbritz

Spain

Ranking: 7

Overview: Barcelona players dominate the Spanish national side, and they've taken this impressive team to new heights recently. Though ranked 7th in the world, they're widely seen as favorites for the tournament and with good reason — they scored 48 goals and conceded just one in qualifying. However, the loss through injury of arguably the world's best player, Alexia Putellas, on the eve of the Euros has severely hit their chances.

Star player: It would undoubtedly have been the superb Putellas, but an ACL injury has ruled her out. Instead, look to 20-year-old forward Clàudia Pina to step up.

England

Ranking: 8

Overview: Though England's ranking has dropped a little lately, the combination of home form, a settled squad under manager Sarina Wiegman and the rise of the Women's Premier League should combine to take England to the semi-finals at least.

Star player: Take your pick from record goalscorer Ellen White, captain Leah Williamson, Manchester City winger Lauren Hemp and Barcelona's Lucy Bronze.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Tom's Guide

Community Policy