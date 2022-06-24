ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

Police: 84-year-old man arrested in Torrington armed robbery

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Police say the suspect in the Torrington armed robbery has been arrested.

James Thompson, 84, of Avon, is charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree larceny in connection with the armed robbery at Litchfield Bancorp earlier in the week.

Police say Thompson walked in to the bank wearing a cloth mask and a Green Bay Packers cap and ordered the teller to hand over cash.

Police conducted surveillance on the home and spotted a black 2006 Cadillac DTS the suspect had been seen in the driveway.

Police say they found the handgun used in the robbery.

