Police: 84-year-old man arrested in Torrington armed robbery

Police say the suspect in the Torrington armed robbery has been arrested.



James Thompson, 84, of Avon, is charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree larceny in connection with the armed robbery at Litchfield Bancorp earlier in the week.



Police say Thompson walked in to the bank wearing a cloth mask and a Green Bay Packers cap and ordered the teller to hand over cash.



Police conducted surveillance on the home and spotted a black 2006 Cadillac DTS the suspect had been seen in the driveway.

Police say they found the handgun used in the robbery.