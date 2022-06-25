Warm, sunny weekend ahead; showers expected Monday

WHAT'S NEW: Great summer weekend with warmer temperatures, highs in the mid 80s.

WHAT'S NEXT: Showers on Monday followed by more nice summer weather for much of next wee k.

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says it will be great beach and boating weather for the weekend with rising temperatures.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and nice with lows near 63. Sout southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunrise: 5:22.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs near 86. Lows near 66. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunset: 8:28.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with highs near 85. Lows near 65.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs near 77. Drying out late at night with lows near 60.

TUESDAY: Nice with lots of sunshine. Highs near 77. Lows near 59.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and seasonable. Highs near 80. Lows near 62.