For two seasons in a row now, the Buffalo Bills have topped the AFC East, and they are hoping to keep that up, as they target a deeper run in the playoffs in the upcoming 2022 NFL campaign. Most of the attention when it comes to the Bills will understandably be on quarterback Josh Allen. The signal-caller has still to hit his ceiling, which is a scary thought for opposing defensive coordinators because he’s already shown he can be a massive headache to opposing teams. Allen, however, is not the surprise package the Bills have under their sleeves. With that said, let’s talk about someone who might just be Buffalo’s best-kept secret for the 2022 NFL season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO