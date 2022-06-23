ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Free lifejackets available for children

By Editorial Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith boating season upon us and the Independence Day holiday weekend approaching, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman will join with representatives from the New York State Police Chiefs Association to distribute over 200 free lifejackets to children, aged infant through 12. This lifejacket giveaway...

HuntingtonNow

Huntington’s Second Spray Park Opens

Huntington debuted its second spray park Friday, providing watery fun to residents from toddlers to two town councilmen, who decided to wrestle another official into the spray while kids frolicked in the water. Town Supervisor Ed Smyth presided over the grand opening and ribbon cutting at Manor Field Park, accompanied...
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Bookstore Opening on Main Street in Riverhead

What seems like an anachronism is becoming a reality as the brick-and-mortar bookstore concept will be resurrected in downtown Riverhead. It’s harder and harder to find a real-life book seller these days but Jocelyn Kaleita is making it just a little bit easier with the opening of A Book Place at 489 East Main Street. She is taking over the former location of the Taste the East End boutique next door to Jerry and the Mermaid restaurant.
RIVERHEAD, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Special waste drop-off sites are now open

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Sanitation (DSNY) is holding special waste drop-off sites across the five boroughs, where residents can discard certain harmful products. The Staten Island drop-off site will be located off the Muldoon Avenue exit of the southbound West Shore Expressway, past the DSNY security booth.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Casey Skudin, hero firefighter, laid to rest

There were tears, hugs, speeches, music, and some laughs at an FDNY funeral service Friday for Casey Skudin, a member of a well-known Long Beach surfing family who was killed in a freak auto accident June 17 on a vacation with his wife and two sons in North Carolina. About...
LONG BEACH, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Zeldin for Governor Sign Vandalized with Swastika, Death Threats

On June 26, the campaign of Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican Party and Conservative Party designee for Governor who would become the first Jewish Republican Governor of New York, shared with the media one of his campaign signs that were vandalized with antisemetic death threats. The sign was located in Huntington, NY, on Long Island.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Salutatorian inspired to become a doctor by a Glen Cove physician

Doris Serrano, a senior and first generation Peruvian American, is Glen Cove High School’s salutatorian for 2022. After receiving the news from her guidance counselor, Doris said she was shocked, but also excited. She immediately called her parents, Juan and Flora Serrano, to share the news. “It definitely feels surreal,” Doris said.
GLEN COVE, NY
Daily Voice

Long Island Gets $6.8M For ‘Environmentally Friendly’ Pedestrian, Biking Projects

Long Island is set to receive nearly $7 million in federal funding to help pay for new pedestrian and biking projects around the region. New York was awarded a total of $178.8 million in federal dollars that will go to 75 communities across the state for projects that promote environmentally friendly modes of travel and make it easier and safer to bike and walk, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Long Island students’ resources depend on race

A report just published by ERASE Racism explores how equitably educational resources are available across school districts on Long Island — and specifically, whether they vary depending on a district’s racial composition. The results are startling, and the implications for the Town of Hempstead are disturbing. The report,...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
CBS New York

Dozens of guns collected at buyback event in Harlem

NEW YORK -- New York City continues to do what it can to get guns off the streets.A gun buyback event was held Saturday afternoon at the Soul Saving Station Church in Harlem. It was hosted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the NYPD and a nonprofit.The nonprofit said this was their most successful buyback event after collecting 76 weapons."There's everything from rifles to pistols to shotguns, but I mean, even the stuff that's replicas, any of it would be something that you wouldn't want to meet in the dark alley at night," an NYPD official said."We're taking our community, working together to keep us safe, not just for this summer, but beyond," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. Residents were allowed to turn in up to five weapons in exchange for pre-paid gift cards from $50 to $500, depending on the type of gun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Mom Arrested for DWI with 2 of Her Kids in the Car

The Nassau County Police Department reports a DWI – Leandra’s Law arrest that occurred at 10:06pm on Sunday, June 26, 2022 in Roosevelt. According to Police, Officers responded to an accident that occurred at 9:25pm on Babylon Turnpike and Cumberland Avenue where a 2010 Mercedes Benz with a California registration collided into a parked unoccupied tow truck. Upon arrival, Officers observed a female adult holding a female, 4, who was bleeding from a laceration on the forehead and a male, 3, standing with her who did not have any visible signs of injury. Subsequent to the investigation, the female driver, Sheila Jadick, 31, of 1299 Corporate Drive Westbury was taken into custody at 10:06 pm and transported to a local area hospital for evaluation and treatment. A Nassau County Medic transported the children to a local area hospital for evaluation and treatment of injuries; they were released into the custody of a family member.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
riverdalepress.com

High schoolers given a little bit of relief from Regents

Sometimes real life creeps into the classroom. Just like the rest of school districts throughout New York state, students taking Regents exams this month in the Bronx and the rest of the city are feeling the impact of the pandemic and the trauma from a mass shooting in Buffalo. Due...
BRONX, NY

