Nassau County, NY

Jericho Supt. ‘reassured’ by Nassau’s top cop

By George Haber
syossetadvance.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJericho Schools Superintendent Hank Grishman said he was “extremely reassured” by a discussion of police protection for Nassau County public schools by Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. At the June 16 Board of Education meeting, Grishman said Commissioner Ryder reassured county school district administrators of police...

www.syossetadvance.com

longisland.com

Mom Arrested for DWI with 2 of Her Kids in the Car

The Nassau County Police Department reports a DWI – Leandra’s Law arrest that occurred at 10:06pm on Sunday, June 26, 2022 in Roosevelt. According to Police, Officers responded to an accident that occurred at 9:25pm on Babylon Turnpike and Cumberland Avenue where a 2010 Mercedes Benz with a California registration collided into a parked unoccupied tow truck. Upon arrival, Officers observed a female adult holding a female, 4, who was bleeding from a laceration on the forehead and a male, 3, standing with her who did not have any visible signs of injury. Subsequent to the investigation, the female driver, Sheila Jadick, 31, of 1299 Corporate Drive Westbury was taken into custody at 10:06 pm and transported to a local area hospital for evaluation and treatment. A Nassau County Medic transported the children to a local area hospital for evaluation and treatment of injuries; they were released into the custody of a family member.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NY1

Mayor blames 'bad criminal justice system' for sixth crash since Friday

The latest in a string of traffic crashes that have injured or killed pedestrians on New York City streets has the mayor blaming a “bad criminal justice system.”. Mayor Eric Adams expressed anger and frustration over the latest case — one where a woman was killed and her grandchild was injured in Brooklyn late Saturday evening. City officials say they were victims of the sixth traffic crash with injuries or death since Friday.
BROOKLYN, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Zeldin for Governor Sign Vandalized with Swastika, Death Threats

On June 26, the campaign of Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican Party and Conservative Party designee for Governor who would become the first Jewish Republican Governor of New York, shared with the media one of his campaign signs that were vandalized with antisemetic death threats. The sign was located in Huntington, NY, on Long Island.
HUNTINGTON, NY
CBS New York

Zeldin campaign says antisemitic death threat made against GOP candidate for governor

NEW YORK -- Republican U.S. Rep. and nominee for New York governor Lee Zeldin's campaign said he was the target of an antisemitic death threat. A swastika was spray-painted with the number 187 on a Zeldin campaign sign in Huntington. The number refers to murder in the California penal code and is often understood as a death threat. If elected, Zeldin would be New York's first Jewish Republican governor. A campaign spokesperson said in part, "This type of raw hate must never have any home on Long Island or anywhere else."
ELECTIONS
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Mohammed Hossain, 27, Arrested

On Friday, June 24, 2022, at 2200 hours, the following 27-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 110th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Mohammed Hossain. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Commack petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole wiring, coaxial cable and other items from Home Depot, located at 5025 Jericho Turnpike in Commack, on June 7. He fled in a black Acura with Florida license plates.
COMMACK, NY

