Jericho Supt. ‘reassured’ by Nassau’s top cop

The Nassau County Police Department reports a DWI – Leandra’s Law arrest that occurred at 10:06pm on Sunday, June 26, 2022 in Roosevelt. According to Police, Officers responded to an accident that occurred at 9:25pm on Babylon Turnpike and Cumberland Avenue where a 2010 Mercedes Benz with a California registration collided into a parked unoccupied tow truck. Upon arrival, Officers observed a female adult holding a female, 4, who was bleeding from a laceration on the forehead and a male, 3, standing with her who did not have any visible signs of injury. Subsequent to the investigation, the female driver, Sheila Jadick, 31, of 1299 Corporate Drive Westbury was taken into custody at 10:06 pm and transported to a local area hospital for evaluation and treatment. A Nassau County Medic transported the children to a local area hospital for evaluation and treatment of injuries; they were released into the custody of a family member.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO