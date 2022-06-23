GENESEE TOWNSHIP BOARD POSITION OPENING

The reverberations are still roiling the nation after the stunning overturn of the 1973 landmark Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade. The future of abortion in Michigan is tricky to nail down, and the situation is subject to change at any moment. With Michigan’s 1931 law banning more abortions currently on hold through an injunction, abortion is still legal in the state for now -- but for how long? And what impact will this have on elections in the fall?

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO