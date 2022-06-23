GENESEE TOWNSHIP BOARD POSITION OPENING

The Michigan Republican Party says it's recognizing a new chairman of the Macomb County GOP as opposing factions in the state's third-largest county plan competing conventions for August. During a contentious convention on April 11 that featured shouting and an air horn, Republican delegates in Macomb County who backed Eric...
A Republican member of Michigan's elections panel who made national headlines in 2020 when he abstained from the vote to certify the results of that year's presidential election resigned from his elections post last week. Norm Shinkle told the Free Press that he sent his resignation letter to Gov. Gretchen...
Michigan’s only venomous snake, the eastern massasauga rattlesnake, has been suspected or proven responsible for at least 75 bites reported in the state from 2003 through 2020, according to the most comprehensive tally ever of such incidents. However, “only a handful were actually confirmed bites from identified eastern massasaugas,”...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has stopped putting cases before the one-person grand jury pending a ruling by the Michigan Supreme Court as to the constitutionality of the process in indicting defendants. The high court heard oral arguments regarding the use of one-person grand juries...
A coalition of electric transportation proponents says Michigan has a unique set of opportunities to get more kids to school in clean electric buses, with no tailpipe emissions, but action needs to be taken this summer. The group is urging school districts to apply for grants from the U.S. EPA...
KENT COUNTY, MI – A Kent County man is facing several charges after he admitted to shooting numerous deer from his vehicle and abandoning them to “relieve frustration.”. Edward Trout, 29, of Cedar Springs, admitted to Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers that he illegally shot and abandoned multiple deer in Nelson and Spencer townships.
Beaumont-Spectrum health has clarified its role as an abortion provider following backlash over reported plans to discontinue performing the procedure unless a mother's life is in imminent danger. In a Saturday statement, the state's largest hospital system indicated it has long only performed medically necessary abortions and said it would...
Lansing — Tudor Dixon, who's seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this fall, has gained the support of the Police Officers Association of Michigan, the latest in a string of endorsements for her campaign. The association represents more than 12,000 law enforcement employees across the...
A northern Michigan priest will remain on administrative leave following an investigation by the Diocese of Gaylord. The Michigan Attorney General’s office began investigating Father Bryan Medlin in late 2021 after the Diocese of Gaylord reported that Medlin had allegedly sent inappropriate messages to high school students. Father Medlin was placed on leave during the civil investigation and an internal canonical investigation by the diocese. The Attorney General’s office chose not to charge Medlin, saying his actions do not meet the threshold of criminal conduct.
The reverberations are still roiling the nation after the stunning overturn of the 1973 landmark Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade. The future of abortion in Michigan is tricky to nail down, and the situation is subject to change at any moment. With Michigan’s 1931 law banning more abortions currently on hold through an injunction, abortion is still legal in the state for now -- but for how long? And what impact will this have on elections in the fall?
Demand for mental health care spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving Michigan with a bed shortage. A new psychiatric hospital will ease some of the burden when it opens near Grand Rapids in 2024. But a larger problem persists. Medical construction lags in Michigan not by accident, but by design....
Summer is a great time to get healthy, especially with warm weather in Michigan making it easier to work out in the great outdoors. If you’ve ever wondered how healthy Michigan is compared to other states, a new study gives some insight into our health rating and the healthiest areas of the state.
(The Center Square) – State regulators approved Consumers Energy’s plan to stop burning coal to generate energy by 2025. The Michigan Public Service Commission approved Consumers Energy’s agreement to supply Michigan’s energy by relying more on wind and solar energy. Jason Hayes, director of environmental policy...
Where: 28190 M-152 When: Gates open at 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night. Admission: $30 a carload for a double feature. Get more information and movie lineup at www.5miledrivein.com. Capri Drive-In, Coldwater. Where: 119 West Chicago Road. When: The box office opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and...
2022 marks the 75th anniversary of the advent of telephone area codes in the United States!. Back in 1947, North America started out with 86 area codes--three of them assigned to Michigan. Area code 517 was one of the originals. Anchored by Lansing, this code basically served the entire eastern...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Swimmers are at risk today due to hazardous conditions on Lake Michigan. If you’re planning on heading out on the lake this afternoon or evening, be aware of the hazardous swimming conditions. According to the National Weather Service, there is a Beach Hazards Statement in effect through late tonight along […]
On this edition of Let It Rip, the issue of God in government is discussed as pastor Ralph Rebandt runs for Michigan governor. Also, gun laws and a potential huge tax break for Dan Gilbert are debated.
Only Iron County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high community COVID-19 level this week, meaning people there should mask while indoors and in public, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A week earlier, there were 11 counties in northern Michigan and the U.P. at such a level.
