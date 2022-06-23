ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee Charter Township, MI

GENESEE TOWNSHIP BOARD POSITION OPENING

 4 days ago

The Charter Township of Genesee has a Trustee position opening. Interested persons...

greatlakesecho.org

Largest tally of snakebites in Michigan

Michigan’s only venomous snake, the eastern massasauga rattlesnake, has been suspected or proven responsible for at least 75 bites reported in the state from 2003 through 2020, according to the most comprehensive tally ever of such incidents. However, “only a handful were actually confirmed bites from identified eastern massasaugas,”...
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan man told DNR he shot, abandoned several deer out of season because it ‘relieved frustration’

KENT COUNTY, MI – A Kent County man is facing several charges after he admitted to shooting numerous deer from his vehicle and abandoning them to “relieve frustration.”. Edward Trout, 29, of Cedar Springs, admitted to Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers that he illegally shot and abandoned multiple deer in Nelson and Spencer townships.
KENT COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Beaumont-Spectrum health clarifies controversial post-Roe abortion guidance

Beaumont-Spectrum health has clarified its role as an abortion provider following backlash over reported plans to discontinue performing the procedure unless a mother's life is in imminent danger. In a Saturday statement, the state's largest hospital system indicated it has long only performed medically necessary abortions and said it would...
9&10 News

Northern Michigan Priest to Remain on Administrative Leave Following Investigation by Diocese of Gaylord

A northern Michigan priest will remain on administrative leave following an investigation by the Diocese of Gaylord. The Michigan Attorney General’s office began investigating Father Bryan Medlin in late 2021 after the Diocese of Gaylord reported that Medlin had allegedly sent inappropriate messages to high school students. Father Medlin was placed on leave during the civil investigation and an internal canonical investigation by the diocese. The Attorney General’s office chose not to charge Medlin, saying his actions do not meet the threshold of criminal conduct.
GAYLORD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint Interview: Michigan AG Dana Nessel discusses future of abortion amid law uncertainty

The reverberations are still roiling the nation after the stunning overturn of the 1973 landmark Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade. The future of abortion in Michigan is tricky to nail down, and the situation is subject to change at any moment. With Michigan’s 1931 law banning more abortions currently on hold through an injunction, abortion is still legal in the state for now -- but for how long? And what impact will this have on elections in the fall?
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

These Michigan Counties Are the Healthiest in the State

Summer is a great time to get healthy, especially with warm weather in Michigan making it easier to work out in the great outdoors. If you’ve ever wondered how healthy Michigan is compared to other states, a new study gives some insight into our health rating and the healthiest areas of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Michigan regulators OK Consumers Energy plan to end coal use by 2025

(The Center Square) – State regulators approved Consumers Energy’s plan to stop burning coal to generate energy by 2025. The Michigan Public Service Commission approved Consumers Energy’s agreement to supply Michigan’s energy by relying more on wind and solar energy. Jason Hayes, director of environmental policy...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Are You in One of Michigan’s Original 3 Area Codes?

2022 marks the 75th anniversary of the advent of telephone area codes in the United States!. Back in 1947, North America started out with 86 area codes--three of them assigned to Michigan. Area code 517 was one of the originals. Anchored by Lansing, this code basically served the entire eastern...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Hazards on Lake Michigan today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Swimmers are at risk today due to hazardous conditions on Lake Michigan. If you’re planning on heading out on the lake this afternoon or evening, be aware of the hazardous swimming conditions. According to the National Weather Service, there is a Beach Hazards Statement in effect through late tonight along […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

