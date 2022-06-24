ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico News Minute – June 24, 2022

Rolfe Middle School has a new mascot and nickname; a new trial is scheduled for the Short Pump Middle School teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student; new outdoor basketball courts dedicated at Fairfield Middle School; a lawsuit accusing the Henrico school system of failing to provide adequate education for a student with disabilities advances to federal district court.

