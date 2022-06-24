ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Charles tells Commonwealth leaders dropping Queen is ‘for each to decide’

By Jamie Grierson and Rajeev Syal
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mjU4b_0gKg9dVO00

The Prince of Wales has told Commonwealth leaders that keeping the Queen as head of state or becoming a republic is “a matter for each member country to decide”.

Charles made the comments during the opening ceremony of a summit of Commonwealth prime ministers and presidents in Rwanda. He said he believed such fundamental changes could be made “calmly and without rancour”.

His observations are likely to be interpreted as an acknowledgment of forces already in motion as a number of Caribbean nations have suggested they may drop the British monarchy and elect their own heads of state.

Barbados took the historic move of replacing the Queen as head of state in November last year and elected its first president during a ceremony witnessed by the prince.

He is representing the Queen at the Commonwealth heads of government meeting (Chogm), where his visit has been overshadowed by a row over reported comments he made criticising the government’s scheme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The prince’s office at Clarence House has refused to be drawn on comments made by Boris Johnson, who on Thursday appeared to take a swipe at the royal and those who had attacked his plans to forcibly remove asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The prime minister said before a meeting with Charles on Friday: “People need to keep an open mind about the policy, the critics need to keep an open mind about the policy.”

In response, a Clarence House spokesperson said: “As we have said previously, we will not be commenting on supposed remarks made in private except to say that the prince is politically neutral. Policy is a matter for government.”

In the end, the hyped meeting after the opening ceremony lasted 15 minutes. Before the summit began the prince and Johnson had met briefly, with the prime minister nodding his head in deference and smiling as he shook Charles’s hand.

Johnson, who was asked to say what had happened in his meeting with Charles, said: “I’m not going to go into what happened with the conversation obviously, you know, it did take place. I don’t discuss conversations either with Her Majesty the Queen, or with the heir to the throne. You wouldn’t expect that but it was a good old chinwag and we certainly covered a lot of ground.”

In his address at the opening ceremony, Charles said: “The Commonwealth contains within it countries that have had constitutional relationships with my family, some that continue to do so, and increasingly those that have had none.

“I want to say clearly, as I have said before, that each member’s constitutional arrangement, as republic or monarchy, is purely a matter for each member country to decide. The benefit of long life brings me the experience that arrangements such as these can change, calmly and without rancour.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to the Caribbean in March appeared to raise the issue of other realms – nations where the Queen is head of state – breaking away from the British monarchy.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am

Jamaica’s prime minister, Andrew Holness, who has travelled to Rwanda for Chogm, suggested to the couple that his country may be the next to become a republic.

A few days after Prince William and Kate left Belize, that country’s minister for constitutional and political reform, Henry Charles Usher, reportedly told Belize’s parliament: “Perhaps it is time for Belize to take the next step in truly owning our independence. But it is a matter that the people of Belize must decide on.”

Before the opening ceremony in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, Charles, who has been joined by the Duchess of Cornwall, was to meet the Rwandan president, Paul Kagame, and the first lady, Jeannette Kagame, the Commonwealth secretary general, Patricia Scotland, and Johnson and his wife, Carrie.

Comments / 33

Stefanie Sanon
3d ago

He doesn't have to tell them anything they are dropping it without their permission or apologies.

Reply(1)
29
Christopher Gilliard
3d ago

Why should independent sovereign countries bow to the British crown? It makes absolutely no sense.

Reply(1)
11
Jacquelyn Roberts-Blair
3d ago

If is sad how all those Crown hungry peoples is trying to rush the Queen out of her position.

Reply
18
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeannette Kagame
Person
Andrew Holness
Person
Patricia Scotland
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Paul Kagame
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian lawmaker names first city Russia will strike if World War III begins

Last week, a Russian lawmaker who is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin named the first city Russia will target if war breaks out between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO): London, England. During an appearance on the Russian state television “Vremya Pakazhet” (Time Will Tell) on...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwanda#Jamaica#British Royal Family#Uk#Clarence House
The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton Wants Prince Harry to Come to the U.K. for Prince William’s 40th Birthday Party

There’s going to be another party at the palace this summer—this time a joint birthday celebration for both Prince William, who turned 40 on June 21, and Kate Middleton, who turned 40 in January. (Her birthday plans were scrapped at the time because of surging COVID-19 rates in the U.K.) The Queen is set to host the combined party, and, if one of the guests of honor has her way, Prince Harry will be in attendance.
WORLD
The Associated Press

France rules against burkini swimwear for religious reasons

PARIS (AP) — France’s top administrative court ruled Tuesday against allowing body-covering “burkini” swimwear in public pools for religious reasons, arguing that it violates the principle of government neutrality toward religion. While worn by only a small number of people in France, the head-to-ankle burkini draws...
LIFESTYLE
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In The Netherlands Just Unearthed A 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple Complex

Archaeologists have found two temples that they believe were used by Roman soldiers as early as the first century C.E. along with altar stones and carvings of deities. Amateur archaeologists digging at a clay extraction site in the Netherlands came across the find of their lives in late 2021 when they unearthed a nearly-intact Roman temple complex. Dating to the first century C.E., the structures were likely used by soldiers stationed at the Roman Empire’s northern boundary.
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Diamorphine shortage could be more than just a problem for drug users

The U.K. has experienced many shortages of essential medicines, especially since the beginning of the pandemic. The latest shortage is of diamorphine, a painkiller that can be prescribed to drug users who have not responded well to other treatments. While only around 200 people in England are prescribed diamorphine as...
HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

332K+
Followers
80K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy