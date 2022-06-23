ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, NJ

Man who allegedly shot rapper Lil Tjay was arrested

By Chloe Maddren
happymag.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Lil Tjay was shot multiple times and another man was wounded during an attempted armed robbery in New Jersey. Police have arrested 3 men in relation to the incident, one of which they...

happymag.tv

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

