My wife and I love to travel. In the five years that we've been together, we've made many unforgettable memories during our trips abroad. But in July 2021, we took a Greek Isles cruise for my wife's 49th birthday that truly changed our lives. As we sat in our ocean view cabin, we talked about how we would spend our empty nest years. Our five children had all moved out of the house.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO