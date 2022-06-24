ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Chinese electric car brand NIO says 2 killed in vehicle fall

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
The logo for Chinese automaker NIO is seen at the Shanghai Auto Show in Shanghai on April 19, 2021. Two people involved in testing for the electric car brand NIO died when one of its vehicles fell three stories from a Shanghai parking structure on Thursday, the company said Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

BEIJING (AP) — Two people involved in testing for the electric car brand NIO died when one of its vehicles fell three stories from a Shanghai parking structure, the company said Friday.

The crash Thursday was under investigation but appeared to be an accident and “not caused by the vehicle,” the company said in a statement. It said the employees who died were “digital cabin testers,” one from NIO and the other from a partner.

The vehicle fell from the third floor of a parking structure adjacent to the company’s Shanghai Innovation Port building, the company said.

Photos in Chinese media showed the vehicle lying on its side with its roof caved in, surrounded by broken glass and emergency workers.

NIO Inc., founded in 2014, is a Chinese-Western hybrid with bases in Shanghai, London and Silicon Valley and the most prominent premium-priced Chinese brand in a crowded electric vehicle industry with dozens of competitors. Its early investors included Chinese tech giants Tencent, Baidu and Lenovo.

The company has a service that allows owners to swap drained batteries instead of recharging them. It has set up 143 battery-swap stations in cities including Beijing and Shanghai.

NIO Inc.: www.nio.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
Ars Technica

In Russia, Western planes are falling apart

An Airbus A320-232 with the tail number YU-APH made its first flight on December 13, 2005. Since then, the aircraft has clocked millions of miles, flying routes for Air Deccan, Kingfisher Airlines, Bingo Airways, and Syphax Airlines before being taken over by Air Serbia, the Eastern European country’s national flag carrier, in 2014.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

China fires missile into space, ignoring US call to ban space weapon tests

China completed a weapons test on Sunday that entails destroying a ballistic missile as it arcs back into the earth’s atmosphere, risking creating a dangerous debris field in space. China said the test was not directed at any particular nation, but it comes in disregard for U.S. calls for countries to ban weapons tests in space.
POLITICS
CNBC

China's steel mill owners are in a bad mood as demand takes a hit

Steel inventory is slowly piling up in their warehouses as demand for steel in China falls amid pandemic lockdowns and crippled construction activity. Chinese blast furnaces are now operating close to full capacity, at more than 90% — the highest rate in 13 months — despite thinner profits, analysts say.
ECONOMY
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
CNBC

Every new passenger car sold in the world will be electric by 2040, says Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods

Even Exxon Mobil thinks electric vehicles are the future. The oil giant is predicting that by 2040, every new passenger car sold in the world will be electric, CEO Darren Woods told CNBC's David Faber in an interview. In 2021, just 9% of all passenger car sales were electric vehicles, including plug-in hybrids, according to market research company Canalys. That number is up 109% from 2020 says Canalys.
ECONOMY
