Wimbledon draw LIVE: Latest updates as Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Serena Williams learn fate

Follow live reaction from the Wimbledon draw, where Emma Raducanu will face Alison Van Uytvanck in the first round and Andy Murray was paired with James Duckworth after avoiding a seeded opponent.

Raducanu, who was seeded 10th for the draw on what will be her first appearance at Wimbledon since winning the US Open, has been handed a tough first assignment against the Belgian Van Uytvanck. Raducanu won their only previous meeting in Chicago last year but Van Uytvanck is an established top-50 player, currently ranked at 46 in the world.

Murray received a kinder draw. Australian Duckworth, who is ranked 77 in the world, has yet to win a match on the ATP Tour this season. Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray has won both previous meetings with Duckworth and could face American John Isner in the second round.

Defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic will open the tournament against Soonwoo Kwon on Monday while Rafael Nadal , on the other half of the draw, will begin against Francisco Cerundolo. The top seed in the women’s draw Iga Swiatek will open against qualifier Jana Fett.

Follow live updates from the All England Club as the tournament draws are made.