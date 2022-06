Joy Hill and Kim Dillivin from Planning and Zoning for Park County came on Speak Your Piece to talk about the recent meetings pertaining to the Land Use Project. Meetings were held in Cody, Meeteetsee, and Powell and what surprised officials were how different those towns’ needs and wants differed. Meeteetsee was concerned with connectivity and broadband. Powell was concerned about AG and Cody was concerned about water and water use.

