The next Brady Chamber of Commerce Chamber Cheers will be this Tuesday at He He's Hippie Shack, 401 W Commerce St, from 5:30PM to 6:30PM. Chamber Cheers is a business after hours networking event that is a great way to meet and connect with fellow members and non-members alike. These casual, friendly and free networking events feature great food and drink and display the incredible variety and quality of our members’ businesses. All members are invited to connect with other members, develop new leads and contacts and have fun.

BRADY, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO