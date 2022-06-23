ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

Assessment Exemption Paperwork Accepted Through Monday

By WGEL
wgel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final cutoff to sign annual paperwork for those who qualify for the Senior...

wgel.com

Comments / 0

Related
wgel.com

HSHS Holy Family Hospital Offers Free Pool Day July 1

In honor of our hometown heroes and in celebration of the fourth of July, HSHS Holy Family Hospital is inviting the community to a free pool day at the Kingsbury Park District pool on July 1 from 1 – 5 p.m. and 6 – 9 p.m. Additionally to promote sun safety, Holy Family Hospital is providing sunscreen packets to pool goers all summer.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Library Begins New 1,000 Books Program

The Greenville Public Library began a new program this month which exposes young people to books. The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program is nationwide, but this is the first year the Greenville Library has participated. Parents or caregivers can register boys and girls, from birth until they enter kindergarten. The...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Montgomery County Fair Royalty 2022

The Montgomery County Fair wrapped up this past weekend. During the opening night festivities, three new faces were chosen to represent the county. Madalynn Kraus, of Farmersville, was elected Miss Montgomery County Fair Queen. The title of Junior Miss went to Ady Ferguson of Litchfield. Sawyer Spencer, of Nokomis, was selected as Little Miss Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Tuesday Is Primary Election Day

The election polls open at 6 a.m. and will be available to voters until 7 p.m. today (Tuesday) for the primary election. Those who are registered can vote at their precinct polling place. If you are not registered, but want to vote today, visit the county clerk’s office at 206...
GREENVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, IL
Greenville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
County
Bond County, IL
Bond County, IL
Government
wgel.com

Charles J. Carson

Charles J. Carson, 91, formerly of Pocahontas, IL, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born January 12, 1931, to Harold Charles and Cornelia Emily (nee St. Onge) Carson in St. Louis, MO. He married the love of his life, Velda P. Taylor on January 15, 1950, in Greenville, IL.
POCAHONTAS, IL
wgel.com

Robert Leo McCracken, Sr.

Robert Leo McCracken, Sr., age 100 of Sun City, Arizona, and formerly of Greenville, passed away June 16, 2022 in Arizona. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Otho “Skip” Berton Jetton Jr.

Otho “Skip” Berton Jetton Jr., 80, passed away on June 24, 2022, in the comfort of his home in Highland, Illinois. He was born April 5, 1942, to Otho Jetton Sr. and Viola Lloyd in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Otho married Patricia “Pat” Koepke on July 29, 1967, at United Methodist Church in Washington, Missouri.
HIGHLAND, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy