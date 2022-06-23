Assessment Exemption Paperwork Accepted Through Monday

In honor of our hometown heroes and in celebration of the fourth of July, HSHS Holy Family Hospital is inviting the community to a free pool day at the Kingsbury Park District pool on July 1 from 1 – 5 p.m. and 6 – 9 p.m. Additionally to promote sun safety, Holy Family Hospital is providing sunscreen packets to pool goers all summer.
The Greenville Public Library began a new program this month which exposes young people to books. The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program is nationwide, but this is the first year the Greenville Library has participated. Parents or caregivers can register boys and girls, from birth until they enter kindergarten. The...
The Montgomery County Fair wrapped up this past weekend. During the opening night festivities, three new faces were chosen to represent the county. Madalynn Kraus, of Farmersville, was elected Miss Montgomery County Fair Queen. The title of Junior Miss went to Ady Ferguson of Litchfield. Sawyer Spencer, of Nokomis, was selected as Little Miss Montgomery County.
The election polls open at 6 a.m. and will be available to voters until 7 p.m. today (Tuesday) for the primary election. Those who are registered can vote at their precinct polling place. If you are not registered, but want to vote today, visit the county clerk’s office at 206...
Charles J. Carson, 91, formerly of Pocahontas, IL, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born January 12, 1931, to Harold Charles and Cornelia Emily (nee St. Onge) Carson in St. Louis, MO. He married the love of his life, Velda P. Taylor on January 15, 1950, in Greenville, IL.
Robert Leo McCracken, Sr., age 100 of Sun City, Arizona, and formerly of Greenville, passed away June 16, 2022 in Arizona. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.
Otho “Skip” Berton Jetton Jr., 80, passed away on June 24, 2022, in the comfort of his home in Highland, Illinois. He was born April 5, 1942, to Otho Jetton Sr. and Viola Lloyd in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Otho married Patricia “Pat” Koepke on July 29, 1967, at United Methodist Church in Washington, Missouri.
Donnewald Distributing atop Championship Flight – 6 weeks remain in regular season. Wed. Night League – Top 7 teams – Championship Flight. Wed. Night League – Bottom 7 teams – Consolation Flight. 8. 4th Street Lanes 242 points. 9. 4th Street Lanes – 2.0 241...
