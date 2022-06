JoAnn (Bohon) Barger, 75, of Kingwood, passed away on June 19, 2022, at Preston Memorial Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was born on Jan. 31, 1947, to the late Lincoln and Erma (Sheets) Bohon, of Terra Alta. She enjoyed spending time with her family, talking on...

KINGWOOD, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO