Lynwood, CA

71-year-old woman found after going missing in Wilmington area

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

A missing woman who was considered to be at-risk was found by a nurse at Lynwood hospital.

California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Rosalie Herrera after she went missing Wednesday.

Authorities said Herrera was in a car accident, and she was admitted to the hospital.

A nurse watching ABC7 Eyewitness News saw the report and helped reunite the woman with her family.

