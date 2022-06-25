71-year-old woman found after going missing in Wilmington area
A missing woman who was considered to be at-risk was found by a nurse at Lynwood hospital. California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Rosalie Herrera after she went missing Wednesday. Authorities said Herrera was in a car accident, and she was admitted to the hospital. A nurse watching ABC7 Eyewitness News saw the report and helped reunite the woman with her family. The video in the media is from a previous story
