Jonny Bairstow lit up Headingley once more as England raced to a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the third Test. Rain in Leeds delayed the start of play until after lunch and once the players did get onto the field, the home side, resuming on 183-2 in their chase of 296, got their business done in a hurry as Bairstow (71no off 44 balls) blitzed England's second fastest Test fifty, from 30 balls.

SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO