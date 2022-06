Glen L. Searfoss, 88, of Beaverton, MI passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at MyMichigan Medical Center in Gladwin. He was born February, 5 1934, the son of Louis and Margret (Nettleton) Searfoss in Gladwin, MI. Glen was a proud veteran of the United States Army. During his time in the Army Glen married his first wife Heidi in Germany with whom he had three kids. After leaving the Army Glen was employed by Presidio’s Garage in Beaverton, MI and Lee Otto GMC/Buick in Gladwin.

BEAVERTON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO