Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime live stream: How to watch Hurlingham match online today

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tktkS_0gKbNknJ00

Rafael Nadal will look to ramp up his Wimbledon preparations this afternoon as he faces Felix Auger-Aliassime at Hurlingham Club in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic.

Nadal returned to the grass for the first time in three years on Tuesday and looked sharp is dismissing the three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka 6-2 6-3 in the London exhibition match.

Nadal was a doubt for Wimbledon after admitting to the extent of his foot injuries after winning the French Open earlier this month. The Spaniard is halfway to a calendar grand slam after also winning the Australian Open at the start of the year.

But the 37-year-old sounded positive after opening his grass-court campaign on Tuesday. “For me it is perfect to play a couple of matches here before Wimbledon starts. That helps me to feel at least some competition before Wimbledon.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the event:

When is the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic?

The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic takes place betwen 21st - 26th June 202 at Hurlingham Club in London and features present ATP players and former tennis stars, including Nadal, Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexei Popyrin, Hugo Gaston, David Goffin, Casper Ruud, Stan Wawrinka and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

How can I watch?

The action will be live streamed on the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic Facebook channel and website which can be accessed right here.

Who’s in action today?

Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime will get underway at around 2:30pm GMT.

Daily Mail

'I can walk normal most of the days… almost every single day': Rafael Nadal makes startling injury admission as he prepares to play at Wimbledon for first time in three years and aims for the third leg of a calendar Slam

For the first time in three years, Rafael Nadal walked into a Wimbledon press conference. And that, apparently, was a victory in itself. ‘First of all,’ he said when asked about his foot injury. ‘I can walk normal most of the days… almost every single day.’. It...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon: Why tennis players have to wear white at the tournament

The Wimbledon Championships, the biggest fixture on the professional tennis calendar, is a tournament that is heavily embedded in tradition. Dating all the way back to 1877, one of the most distinctive features of the esteemed sporting competition is the very strict dress code imposed on the players who take part.It is a well-known fact that participants must wear all-white outfits when they walk onto the court. However, there’s more to the guidelines than simply wearing an ensemble that’s devoid of all colour.Players must be careful about the specific shade of white that they wear, as clothes that are...
TENNIS
