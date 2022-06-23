Editorial: Diamonds to the return of Riverfest

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Diamonds to the full return of Riverfest, our annual celebration of the Susquehanna’s importance and value to the Wyoming Valley and the county it traverses en route to the Chesapeake Bay. A diamond within a diamond to John Maday, who never seems to run out of energy and commitment to the event, first begun 25 years ago as a one-day chance to do little more than pick up information from tables set up in Nesbitt Park. This year’s full three-day fest included music, food, activities, nearly 40 exhibits, t-shirt painting, a faux archaeological dig and display of tools from an 18th century surgeon. Oh, and river journeys for those who really wanted to stress the “river” part. Yes, we are marking the 50th anniversary of the summer the river topped levees and devastated the valley, but Riverfest is a reminder of how the waterway spends a lot more time in its banks, beckoning us for recreation, relaxation, exercise and, well, festivals.

Coal to construction contractor James Owens, charged with three counts of theft, two of receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform, and one of deceptive business practices. Police say Owens took $37,986 for promised work on a home in Wilkes-Barre Township but didn’t do the job, repeatedly offering excuses to the homeowner since inking a written contract in September, 2018. Contracting can be tough work, and legitimate problems can arise, but this sort of behavior tarnishes honest contractors and, more importantly, can cost homeowners a fortune they often can’t afford.

Diamonds to the Luzerne County Election Board for delaying purchase of a larger ballot drop box for the county’s Penn Place Building in Wilkes-Barre in order to see how the state Supreme Court rules on a related issue. We have voiced our frustration with those who oppose broader mail-in ballot opportunities on unsupported claims of voter fraud, but this decision just makes sense. Why buy a larger drop box before the Supreme Court adjudicates on a case that may curb mail ballot usage and reduce the need for the larger box?

Coal to Vincent Albert Birtel of Avoca who, according to police identified himself as an officer following an alleged drunken vehicle crash on state Route 315. That’s dumb enough — as if police have no way of checking such a claim — but the real coal goes to Birtel for having to be hit with a Taser four times before police were able to handcuff him. When you’re caught, just accept that you’re caught. Resistance is dangerous for you and others involved.

Diamonds to Wilkes University for setting up its own self-guided walking tour and a website on the impact of the Agnes flood. The tour and website provide some interesting info worth spending a little time reviewing, with the option of hearing audio via your smart phone at the tour stops. It’s a clever addition to the many ways the region is commemorating the flood of 50 years ago.

Coal yet again to those who keep buying firearms illegally, and to those who abet in obtaining them. The County District Attorney’s office announced the arrest of Ibn Naim Archer after it was determined he was in direct violation of being legally ineligible to possess firearms. He lied on federal and state forms in order to purchase them at a gun store, including an AK-47 with a high-capacity magazine. This is the sort of thing that can be stopped or greatly reduced with common-sense changes in the laws and procedures without curtailing the rights of those legally allowed to buy guns.

— Times Leader