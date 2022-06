Acosta also serves as President of the Academic Advising Council and Director of Academic Advising for the Academic and Career Development Center (ACDC). The Global Community for Academic Advising (NACADA) has announced Jonathan Acosta, the current President of the Academic Advising Council and Director of Academic Advising for the Academic and Career Development Center (ACDC), as the Nebraska Liaison for NACADA Region 6. NACADA is a professional organization that promotes and supports high-quality academic advising for staff and faculty. It is compromised of over 10,000 international members and 2,400 institutions of higher education. Acosta's role as Liaison began effective May 2022.

