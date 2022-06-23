ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Post and Courier. June 22, 2022. Editorial: SC Supreme Court crackdown on problem judges should prompt Senate reforms. The S.C. Supreme Court is on a roll, and we hope people are paying attention. We’re not referring to the court’s decision to sidestep the normal, lengthy administrative process to...

Enabling Veterans in South Carolina to live their best lives

In 2020, Maj. General (Ret.) William F. Grimsley became South Carolina's first Secretary of Veterans’ Affairs. From the beginning, Grimsley and his staff have defined the purpose of the new Department of Veterans’ Affairs as leading and enabling “a state-wide coalition of partners to create and sustain an environment in which Veterans and their families can thrive as valued and contributing members of the South Carolina community and the Nation.”
South Carolina’s oldest cities

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Why, South Carolina, your towns don’t look a day over 235! In fact, people have resided in the state for much, much longer. American Indians are estimated to have lived in the area for more than 11,000 years. The first white European settlement is believed to have been founded in […]
Searches for South Carolina’s drinking age up by 1,350% in last year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — What’s the legal drinking age in South Carolina? It’s a question that’s skyrocketed as the second-most rising question Googled about the state in the last year. The most-searched question about South Carolina was for death row inmate Richard Moore, increasing by 3,650%, according to Google Trends. He was scheduled to […]
Fish Free in SC on July 4th

July 4 is Free Fishing Day in South Carolina. A fishing license will not be required for anyone fishing on July 4, 12 a.m.-11:59 p.m., regardless of age. This applies to both residents and state visitors. Anglers must follow South Carolina fishing regulations, including length and daily possession limits and bait and tackle restrictions.
South Carolina receiving $20.5K in Carnival settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina will receive $20,500 as part of a $1.25 million settlement from Carnival Cruise Line following a 2019 data breach, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday afternoon. Forty-six states have received part of a settlement from the Florida-based business. Information was stolen about 2,259 South Carolinians, who have […]
Alex Murdaugh’s alleged hitman Curtis Smith arrested in South Carolina

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s alleged hitman was arrested on Friday morning. Curtis Eddie Smith, who Murdaugh allegedly told authorities that he hired to shoot him, was arrested on Friday morning and is being held on at least one charge that was filed by the State Law Enforcement Division in South Carolina, according to Fox Carolina.
SC's strongest earthquake in 8 years rocks Columbia area

COLUMBIA — Columbia-area residents were awakened early June 26 by South Carolina's strongest earthquake since 2014. A 3.4 magnitude quake, centered just outside Elgin in Kershaw County, rumbled through the Midlands at 1:30 a.m. for several seconds and was strong enough to rattle walls, floors and furniture inside homes. Four smaller aftershocks followed.
General Notices - SAC-2017-00756 through SAC-2017-00770

SAC-2017-00756 through SAC-2017-00770 The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for a State Certification, including a review for consistency with R.19-450, Permits for Construction in Navigable Waters, for a variety of work from boat docks and fishing piers to water control structure maintenance to fisheries habitat to manage the state's natural resources and provide public outdoor recreation opportunities statewide. Comments will be received by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control at 2600 Bull St, Columbia, SC 29201, Attn: Rusty Wenerick, Project Manager, Division of Water Quality until July 27, 2022. AD# 2009451.
SC runoffs: GOP education race; Democratic US Senate nod

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s primaries end Tuesday with only two statewide runoffs, one for each party. Republicans will choose their candidate for the open Education Superintendent office, while Democrats choose their nominee for U.S. Senate to take on incumbent Tim Scott as he seeks a second full term.
South Carolina officials react to Supreme Court abortion ruling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina officials began announcing their support for the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday morning, soon after the move was announced. Gov. Henry McMaster released a short statement Friday morning in response to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling. “Today’s Supreme Court ruling is […]
Miss South Carolina crowned in Columbia at Saturday pageant

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The next generation of Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen have been named following a pageant held Saturday night in Columbia. Before a cheering crowd, Socastee-native and University of South Carolina student Jill Dudley was crowned Miss South Carolina 2022 at the Township Auditorium.
What South Carolina county has the highest abortion rate for teens?

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — About 2.7% teens in McCormick County had an abortion in 2020, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. That rate is far higher than other South Carolina counties. In Lee County, which has the second-highest teen abortion rate, reached 1.49%. Following is Hampton County, […]
South Carolina, national gas prices fall for 2nd straight week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Motorists are continuing to see some relief at the pumps as June comes to an end. For the second consecutive week, gas prices in South Carolina and across the nation have fallen after several weeks of sharp increases. On Monday, GasBuddy shared that average gasoline...
Photo Gallery: Miss Hartsville claims Miss South Carolina crown

A University of South Carolina student from Socastee will represent the Palmetto State in the 2022 Miss America competition. Jill Dudley, Miss Hartsville, claimed the Miss South Carolina crown Saturday night at Township Auditorium. The 22-year-old will receive a $60,000 scholarship. Dudley sang “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman in...
Does the Supreme Court ruling on guns affect South Carolinians?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Does the Supreme Court ruling striking down the New York gun law affect South Carolina?. The US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to strike down a restrictive gun law in New York that would ultimately allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets. The decision affects approximately a quarter of the US population that live in states that have similar gun legislation. South Carolina is not one of those states.

