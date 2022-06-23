ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Arch Manning to Texas: Winners and losers as No. 1 QB commits to Longhorns

By Bill Bender
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArch Manning, the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2023, committed to Texas on Thursday. The five-star quarterback chose Texas over SEC powerhouses Georgia and Alabama. Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, had a perfect 1.0000 rating according to 247Sports.com. The expectations will be off the charts when...

ng-sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Browns’ plan revealed if Deshaun Watson is suspended

The future of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson remains very much uncertain. And the same can be said for his fellow quarterback, Baker Mayfield. That leaves the Browns in an unexpected position. They were certain their quarterback woes would come to an end with the acquisition of Watson, but it’s only ended up muddying the waters further. And as the NFL deliberates on a potential suspension for Watson, Cleveland is busy creating contingency plans.
CLEVELAND, OH
On3.com

Four-Star WR Johntay Cook Names Three Finalists

One of the top wide receivers in the country has narrowed his list to three. DeSoto (Texas) speedster Johntay Cook is the No. 32 player in the 2023 class, per the On3 Consensus Rankings. Cook is the No. 6 ranked wide receiver per those same rankings. The 5-foot-11, 171-pounder took...
DESOTO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

Where the top-25 recruits in Alabama are trending

The state of Alabama is loaded this recruiting cycle and the numbers don’t lie. There are five 5-stars in the class in the On3 Consensus ratings —and an astounding 15 more 4-stars. With that kind of talent, it’s no wonder some say this is the state’s best group in years. Where does Auburn stand with these players? Here’s a quick overview …
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Ohio State Football recruiting won’t slow down now

It’s the heat of summer right now. That means that it’s peak recruiting time right now. The Ohio State football program has taken advantage of that and has landed three strong recruits in the past week. Now is no time to slow down for the Buckeyes. The Buckeyes...
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stanley Umude, Detroit Pistons agree to Exhibit 10 deal

After the thrill of the NBA Draft settled, one former Razorback signed a free agent deal with an NBA franchise. Stanley Umude, who spent one season at Arkansas following a four-year career at South Dakota, has signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Detroit Pistons. The deal means that Umude will receive a one-year, league-minimum salary that will count towards the team’s 20-man roster. However, the contract can be altered to become a two-way contract, where Umude would split time between the Pistons and their G-League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. In one season at Arkansas, Umude scored 11.9 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, and shot 72% from the free-throw stripe in 37 games, making 26 starts. Umude thrived against SEC competition. He scored over 20 points in six games last season, with five of them being against conference foes. His best game of the season came against Georgia on February 2, where he dropped 31 points in 36 minutes of action. Umude joins Jaylin Williams as players from last season’s roster to earn a chance to play at the next level. Williams was drafted 34th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder. List Twitter reacts to Oklahoma City drafting two players with the same name
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy