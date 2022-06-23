ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

MSU partnership with Italy’s University of Salento bolsters utilization of smart technology, advancing sustainable agriculture

msstate.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTARKVILLE, Miss.—A new partnership between Mississippi State University and Italy’s University of Salento will benefit both institutions as faculty work together advancing solutions to global food supply challenges through digital technology and smart agriculture. University of Salento Rector Fabio Pollice and Vice Rector Maria Antonietta Aiello recently...

www.msstate.edu

msstate.edu

MSU encourages community stakeholders to attend workshop on resiliency improvements

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State will host the Disaster Resilient Food Energy Water Systems workshop this Wednesday [June 29] at The Mill at MSU. A first-of-its-kind event, DIRE-FEWS is hosted by a team of researchers from the university’s Department of Sustainable Bioproducts in the College of Forest Resources and funded by a National Science Foundation Sustainable Regional Systems planning grant. It will include a panel of speakers, Lunch and Learn, and breakout and tutorial sessions. Registration is $25 and available at https://gfrc.tamu.edu/dire-fews/education-and-workforce-development/workshops/.
STARKVILLE, MS
msstate.edu

MSU students earn awards, scholarships during national landscape competition

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State students are award winners in a spring national landscape and horticulture competition celebrating 45 years since its inception at the university. Students were recognized in numerous categories and received multiple scholarships during the National Collegiate Landscape Competition. MSU had two first-place finishers, seniors Makahla Holloway and...
STARKVILLE, MS

