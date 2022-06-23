MSU partnership with Italy’s University of Salento bolsters utilization of smart technology, advancing sustainable agriculture

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State will host the Disaster Resilient Food Energy Water Systems workshop this Wednesday [June 29] at The Mill at MSU. A first-of-its-kind event, DIRE-FEWS is hosted by a team of researchers from the university’s Department of Sustainable Bioproducts in the College of Forest Resources and funded by a National Science Foundation Sustainable Regional Systems planning grant. It will include a panel of speakers, Lunch and Learn, and breakout and tutorial sessions. Registration is $25 and available at https://gfrc.tamu.edu/dire-fews/education-and-workforce-development/workshops/.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO