RENO, Nev. (AP) — Washoe County has established a legal assistance fund for county employees who’ve been unfairly attacked or harassed in public. The move comes as tempers increasingly flare during hostile confrontations over election procedures and other controversies. The Reno Gazette Journal reports the legal and personal services approved this week will be available to county workers, but not elected officials. The overall fund would be capped at $150,000 annually. County Manager Eric Brown says it’s an effort to make sure that the rights of the county’s employees are protected. He says public discourse has grown hostile to the point that some county employees have received death threats.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO