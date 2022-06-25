Live blog: What will Heat summer league team look like? A look at undrafted players on roster

The Miami Heat added forward Nikola Jovic in the first round of Thursday night’s NBA Draft and then immediately began combing through the undrafted pool of players.

With the Heat’s summer league team scheduled to travel to the West Coast on Tuesday to begin practices before playing its first game as part of the California Classic late next week, the organization spent Friday and Saturday building a summer roster that still remains fluid.

Miami Heat keeps pick, drafts Serbian forward Nikola Jovic at No. 27 in NBA Draft

The Heat opens summer league in San Francisco at Chase Center with matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers on July 2 at 5 p.m. (ESPN2), Sacramento Kings on July 3 at 5 p.m. (NBA TV) and Golden State Warriors on July 5 at 3 p.m. (NBA TV).

The Heat will then, like every NBA team, play five games in the Las Vegas Summer league that will be held from July 7-17: vs. Boston Celtics on July 9 at 5:30 p.m. on NBA TV, vs. Atlanta Hawks on July 12 at 7 p.m. on NBA TV, vs. Philadelphia 76ers on July 13 at 9 p.m. on ESPNU, vs. Toronto Raptors on July 15 at 10 p.m. on NBA TV, and the fifth game will either be played on either July 16 or 17 with the opponent and game time determined later.

The Heat’s summer league team is expected to include four players from the season-ending roster: Haywood Highsmith, Mychal Mulder, Javonte Smart and Omer Yurtseven. Highsmith and Yurtseven were members of the Heat’s 15-man roster this past season and Mulder and Smart closed the season as the Heat’s two-way contract players.

Yurtseven, whose full $1.8 million salary for next season becomes guaranteed on Wednesday, will not be with the Heat’s summer league team in San Francisco because of obligations with the Turkish national team. But he’ll be in Las Vegas to play in summer games.

While Yurtseven is expected to be back on the Heat’s 15-man roster next season, Highsmith, Mulder and Smart enter summer league with more to prove.

Only the first $50,000 of Highsmith’s $1.8 million salary for next season becomes guaranteed if he’s not waived before July 1, and the Heat holds team options on Mulder and Smart’s two-way contracts for next season.

Summer league is also expected to provide the first look at Jovic, who turned 19 on June 9. At 6-11 and 223 pounds, he’s a skilled forward with a 7-foot wingspan who played professionally for Mega Basket in Serbia last season.

Jovic is the only player the Heat added in this year’s draft, as Miami was forced to forfeit this year’s second-round selection as a result of the NBA’s investigation into last offseason’s sign-and-trade acquisition of Kyle Lowry.

Assistant coach Malik Allen will serve as the Heat’s summer league head coach for the second straight year.

Here’s an updated list of the undrafted prospects who have agreed to join the Heat’s summer league team (please keep checking back for more):

▪ St. Bonaventure guard Jalen Adaway: The 6-5 guard played his first two college seasons at Miami of Ohio and his final two at St. Bonaventure, where he averaged 15.3 points and 5.9 rebounds last season.

Adaway’s assist numbers are low — he averaged one assist and one turnover per game last season — but he shot well (49.1 percent) in his four college seasons. He shot 37.6 percent on threes last season, well above his 33.6 college average from three-point range.

▪ San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea : The 6-2 and 180-pound Bouyea averaged 17.3 points while shooting 50 percent from the field, 37 percent on threes and 75.4 percent from the foul line, 3.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game in his fifth college season granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He earned All-WCC First Team honors in each of his final two college seasons.

Bouyea capped his college career with a career-high 36 points in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Murray State on March 17.

▪ Oakland forward Jamal Cain: The 6-7 forward played five college seasons, with the first four coming at Marquette before finishing his collegiate career at Oakland. He averaged 19.9 points on 49.9 percent shooting from the field and 84.1 percent shooting from the foul line and 10.2 rebounds per game last season with Oakland and was named the 2021-22 Horizon League Co-Player of the Year.

Cain transferred to Oakland in part to be closer to his hometown of Pontiac, Michigan.

▪ Kansas guard Marcus Garrett: The 6-5 guard actually went undrafted and impressed as a member of the Heat’s summer league team last year to begin this past season as one of Miami’s two-way contract players. He was named the Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year as a junior and finished as a finalist for the award as a senior at Kansas.

Known for his elite defensive upside with a 6-10 wingspan, Garrett’s offensive game is a work in progress as he totaled 13 points on 5-of-21 (23.8 percent) shooting from the field and 1-of-4 (25 percent) shooting on threes, 23 rebounds, seven assists, five steals and three blocks in 12 games with the Heat last season.

Garrett played through right wrist tendinitis for most of his time with the Heat and eventually was waived in January. He then underwent season-ending surgery to fix the instability in his right wrist and remained around the Heat for rehabilitation.

Garrett, 23, is expected to join the Heat’s summer league team for the second straight year in Las Vegas after it completes the California Classic in San Francisco. The hope is he’ll be fully cleared from wrist surgery to participate in summer league.

▪ UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton: The 6-4 guard averaged 21.8 points on 43 percent shooting from the field, 34.6 percent shooting on threes, 76.8 percent shooting from the foul line, five rebounds and 2.2 assists per game as a senior. Hamilton, who spent his entire college career at UNLV, was named to the All-Mountain West First Team last season.

Hamilton scored a career-high 42 points on Jan. 28 against Colorado State.

▪ Fresno State center Orlando Robinson: Listed at 7 feet and 235 pounds on his Fresno State bio, Robinson averaged 19.4 points on 48.4 percent shooting from the field, 37-of-105 (35.2 percent) shooting on threes and 71.6 percent shooting from the foul line, 8.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 blocks per game as a junior last season.

During his junior season, Robinson scored 20 or more points 18 times, grabbed 10 or more rebounds 12 times and recorded 12 double-doubles.

Robinson, 21, was named to the All-Mountain West First Team last season. At the NBA Draft Combine, he measured in at 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan.

▪ St. John’s forward Aaron Wheeler: The 6-9 forward spent the first four seasons of his college career at Purdue before playing his final collegiate season at St. John’s. Wheeler averaged 10 points per game on 48.1 percent shooting from the field and 38.5 percent shooting on threes, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists last season at St. John’s.

Wheeler’s best college game came on Feb. 8 against Villanova at Madison Square Garden, when he recorded a career-high 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting, including a 6-for-10 showing from three-point range.

▪ Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams: The 6-8 forward played his first two seasons at Fresno State, two at UTEP and last season at Texas Tech.

Williams averaged 14.2 points and 4.1 rebounds last season. He shot 41.7 on threes last season (40 for 96) and 53.5 percent from the field. He earned All-Big 12 First Team and Big 12 All-Newcomer Team honors.

Williams told KTSM, a television station in Texas, that the Heat were among the teams he worked out for in advance of the draft. He impressed during a scrimmage at the NBA Draft Combine, when he totaled 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in 20 minutes of action.

*NBA rosters are allowed to include up to 20 players in the offseason. But players on summer league contracts, other than those already holding NBA contracts like Yurtseven, Highsmith, Jovic, Smart and Mulder, do not count toward that total.