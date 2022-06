This mother worked what most people work in five days during a three-day time period. Unfortunately, the single parent was exhausted because she worked 41 hours caring for COVID patients and said she needed some alone time to go to the mall. So, the mother dropped her 5-year-old son off at daycare and went about her business. But as soon as she returned flashing lights appeared in her rearview mirror, and her life changed in a matter of minutes.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO