Metro’s codes has struggled to keep up with the development boom. Now it’s getting 35 new hires to help.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking qualified and interested candidates for the following position:. This position in the Training Division reports directly to the Assistant Director and provides administrative support across the division. This position is responsible for assisting in the coordination of the internship program, State Academy, City/County Academy, Citizen’s Academy (Nashville/Knoxville), Special Agent Academy, retiree carry permits, graduations, and other related programs. Additional responsibilities include coordinating schedules for all training events and preparing budgets, training related reports, correspondence, contracts, spreadsheets, maintaining office supplies, and other similar documents. As such, applicants must demonstrate competency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, and Power Point.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO