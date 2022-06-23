ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Metro’s codes has struggled to keep up with the development boom. Now it’s getting 35 new hires to help.

By Ambriehl Crutchfield
wpln.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville’s codes department has been understaffed for years, compared to the city’s skyrocketing development, officials say. But this week the city budget added 35 new staff, which inches the department closer to where it should be. Since 2000, the value of construction growth went from $1.3 billion...

wpln.org

springhilltn.org

Summer Lawn Watering Policy Back After Booster Fix

The City's regular seasonal water conservation policy is back in effect! Residents can resume the odd-even address, seasonal lawn watering schedule. (Still no watering on Fridays.) The new Highway 31 water booster station is partially operational. Water tank levels are replenished, and we will deploy crews to turn irrigation meters back on Monday.
SPRING HILL, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rolling Blackouts Threaten Across the U.S., but not Middle TN Electric or the TVA

Middle Tennessee Electric President and CEO Chris Jones praised the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) reliability as a major heat wave continues to engulf the area. “You can never say never, but we are very confident TVA – unlike many other U.S. electric providers – will manage through these peak power demands without disruption of service,” Jones said. “TVA has hit record peaks for June load, at more than 31,000 MW.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Codes
