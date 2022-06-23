ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.A.'s Sixth Street Bridge Is Finally Opening

After the bridge shut down in 2016 and began six years of construction, it is now set to open this July. There will be two days dedicated to on-foot traffic only.

“We are thrilled to reopen the newly built Sixth Street Viaduct and usher in a new era for Los Angeles,” said Council-member Kevin de León in a recent news release. “Once again, this bridge will take its place as one of Los Angeles’ most iconic landmarks connecting the Arts District and Boyle Heights. This celebration will be a tribute to the years of dedicated work that went into creating one of the most inspiring public works projects in our City’s history.”

A grand opening and celebration will be held on the bridge on July 9th. Unfortunately, this event is completely sold out, but not to worry! On Sunday, July 10th the Sixth Street Bridge will open to pedestrians and bikers only from 11A.M. to 4P.M. No ticket is required. It will officially open to vehicles that same day at 7:00P.M. You can find out more details about both dates here .

Much like the old bridge, the new viaduct stretches 3,500 feet. However, the revamp of the bridge offers a more pedestrian and bike-friendly structure in comparison. There are now sidewalks along both sides of the bridge, bike lanes on each side, and sets of stairs connecting to the ground underneath it.

Now that the bridge will officially be complete, come 2023 there are plans to build a park underneath it. Earlier this year, L.A. City Council adopted the findings and plans for the Sixth Street Park, Arts, River, and Connectivity Project—or PARC which will be built underneath and adjacent to the Sixth Street Viaduct. The city is proposing to dedicate exactly 13 acres of recreational space. Learn more about these plans here .

