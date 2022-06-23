ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syosset, NY

Syosset fifth grade students advance to Middle School

By Editorial Team
syossetadvance.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 14, 15 and 16, fifth grade students from the Syosset elementary schools participated in moving up ceremonies as they celebrated the culmination of their elementary education and advancement to the secondary level. The...

www.syossetadvance.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
syossetjerichotribune.com

New Beginnings For Syosset High School’s Class Of 2022

Syosset High School held its 64th annual commencement ceremony for the Class of 2022 at Hofstra University in Hempstead on the evening of June 22. “We’re here in the arena today to celebrate as a class, a school and a community, your graduation from high school,” Syosset High School Assistant Principal David Steinberg said. “This is a night to celebrate all that you have accomplished, and at the same time, that none of us have gotten here alone. Surrounding you here is members of the support staff, administrators, parents, family and friends who have all played an integral role of getting you here tonight.”
SYOSSET, NY
syossetjerichotribune.com

The Valedictorians Of Jericho High School’s Class Of 2022

Jericho High School named eight valedictorians in the Class of 2022. These students demonstrated hard work ending with an unweighted 4.0 GPA. These students are proud to be graduating Jericho High School and moving on to the next chapter of their lives. Rebecca Cho. College: Princeton University. Major: Earth and...
JERICHO, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Meet the valedictorians from East Meadow High and Clarke

One school district, two high schools. Brendan Wanatick, from East Meadow High School and Nicholas Espinosa from W.T. Clarke High School live very different lives, but ultimately have one thing in common, they’re both their high school valedictorians. Wanatick, with a 110.2 weighted grade point average, and Espinosa with...
EAST MEADOW, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syosset, NY
Syosset, NY
Education
News 12

Warwick school district announces death of sixth grade student

The Warwick community is mourning the loss of a sixth grade student. Warwick Valley Central School District's Superintendent David Leach said Tuesday that student Justin Reale died on June 19. The district wrote that Reale's parents told them that he had a great day on Saturday with his family, and...
WARWICK, NY
riverdalepress.com

High schoolers given a little bit of relief from Regents

Sometimes real life creeps into the classroom. Just like the rest of school districts throughout New York state, students taking Regents exams this month in the Bronx and the rest of the city are feeling the impact of the pandemic and the trauma from a mass shooting in Buffalo. Due...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Whitman
PIX11

Long Island teen defies the odds, walks at graduation

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — Earlier this year, PIX11 News introduced you to Masha Benitez, an 18-year-old high school senior who raised more than $30,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, despite needing a life-saving double lung transplant herself. Benitez received the transplant just 39 days ago and this week defied the odds to attend her senior […]
LONG BEACH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Long Island students’ resources depend on race

A report just published by ERASE Racism explores how equitably educational resources are available across school districts on Long Island — and specifically, whether they vary depending on a district’s racial composition. The results are startling, and the implications for the Town of Hempstead are disturbing. The report,...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifth Grade#Elementary Education#Elementary Schools#Pta#Highschool#Middle School#Village#Board Of Education
syossetadvance.com

Free lifejackets available for children

With boating season upon us and the Independence Day holiday weekend approaching, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman will join with representatives from the New York State Police Chiefs Association to distribute over 200 free lifejackets to children, aged infant through 12. This lifejacket giveaway will take place at John Burns Park in Massapequa on Saturday, June 25th from 9am – 11am.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com

Katz Women’s Surgical Center To Break Ground At Glen Cove Hospital

Leaders from Northwell Health, Glen Cove Hospital and the community gathered at a groundbreaking ceremony on June 14 to thank benefactors Iris and Saul Katz for their transformational gift toward building the Katz Women’s Surgical Center at Glen Cove Hospital. The new surgical center will be focused on creating...
GLEN COVE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
longisland.com

Bookstore Opening on Main Street in Riverhead

What seems like an anachronism is becoming a reality as the brick-and-mortar bookstore concept will be resurrected in downtown Riverhead. It’s harder and harder to find a real-life book seller these days but Jocelyn Kaleita is making it just a little bit easier with the opening of A Book Place at 489 East Main Street. She is taking over the former location of the Taste the East End boutique next door to Jerry and the Mermaid restaurant.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Downtown Riverhead’s popular Alive on 25 summer street festival returns Friday

Downtown Riverhead’s Alive on 25 summer street festival kicks off this Friday with fireworks and a Long Island Antique Power Association tractor show. The free walkable street festival, organized by the Riverhead Business Improvement District Management Association, features live music on multiple stages, local craft beverages, food trucks, street dining, vendors, local artisans, face painters, stilt walkers, jugglers and activities on Main Street and the Peconic Riverfront.
RIVERHEAD, NY
HuntingtonNow

Huntington’s Second Spray Park Opens

Huntington debuted its second spray park Friday, providing watery fun to residents from toddlers to two town councilmen, who decided to wrestle another official into the spray while kids frolicked in the water. Town Supervisor Ed Smyth presided over the grand opening and ribbon cutting at Manor Field Park, accompanied...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

So long and thank you

When I first came to the Herald in August 2016, I felt somewhat like a fish out of water. My background was mostly in sports writing, and I was new to the game of hyper-local community journalism. Nearly six years later, I can say with confidence it was one of the best decisions of my life.
LYNBROOK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy