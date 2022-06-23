ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POB student earns Friedlander Upstander Award

Cover picture for the articlePlainview-Old Bethpage Middle School student Lauren Zweback has been named a Friedlander Upstander Award recipient by the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County. Lauren was one...

