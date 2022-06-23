ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Cardamom Tea! True candylike spice character in this nice black tea. https://teaincapemay.com/collections/spiced-black-teas/pro…

By Cape May Attractions
capemayvibe.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardamom Tea! True candylike spice character in this nice black tea. https://teaincapemay.com/collections/spiced-black-teas/products/cardamom-1 TAGS: Things to...

capemayvibe.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capemayvibe.com

Our new Sangria Growlers are here! Stop by and grab one full of either our red or white Sangria! CHEERS Growlers $28 & refills $…

Our new Sangria Growlers are here! Stop by and grab one full of either our red or white Sangria! CHEERS. Please see our event calendar on our website for current hours. https://willowcreekwinerycapemay.com/events/winery-calendar/. #willowcreekwinery #vineyard #wildecocksangria #sangria #willowcreekwinerynj #willowcreekwinerycapemay #wildecockwine #handcraftedwine #capemaynewjersey #capemaynj #visitnj #newjerseywinery #vineyard #growler #vineyardlife. Source ». TAGS:...
CAPE MAY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape May, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Lifestyle
capemayvibe.com

Here's a great project to get behind, folks! Exit Zero is backing this very cool publishing project involving Cape May and Ukrai…

Here’s a great project to get behind, folks! Exit Zero is backing this very cool publishing project involving Cape May and Ukraine. Please give a little if you can. It all helps!. https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/altkyiv/cape-may-point-to-kyiv?fbclid=IwAR1GzXFnzRMwcteQbbQYzUHFiMlAjpqTOgmvP_dae9lGOvsOvu6Ip05nXGs. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

“ONE TAKE BRADY – L 👀 K !!

👉👉 FYI CLOSED TUESDAY – our staff deserves a break!! Thank you for your understanding!👈👈. FYI Please remember to use the street for beach parking. We have very llimited parking (enough for our guests 😉) but we cannot accommodate beach parking. Unfortunately we’ll have to tow those cars using our lot for beach parking. Thanks for your cooperation.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Stacey Kent! The krewe is hyperventilating already and Wendy is telling me I have to take a bath. It’s cool. We know our audienc…

Stacey Kent! The krewe is hyperventilating already and Wendy is telling me I have to take a bath. It’s cool. We know our audience is spiffy. Y’awl clean clean up nice. See you October 1 in Cape May at Exit Zero Jazz Festival. Ticket and info link in bio. #exitzerojazzfest #exitzerojazzat10 #jazzcapemay #capemayjazz #cape #njevents.
CAPE MAY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
capemayvibe.com

Parke’s Place -This week NJ Audubon Stewardship Project Director & Fight’n Femelschlager John Parke photographed a Wool Sower Ga…

Parke’s Place -This week NJ Audubon Stewardship Project Director & Fight’n Femelschlager John Parke photographed a Wool Sower Gall in his backyard! According to a North Carolina Extension Publication: “The Wool Sower Gall is a distinct and unusual plant growth induced by the secretions of the grubs of the tiny cynipid gall wasp, Callirhytis seminator. These wasps are about 1/8 inch long, dark brown, and their abdomens are noticeably flattened from side to side. The grubs are translucent to white, plump, and legless. The tiny and harmless cynipid gall wasp finds just the right leaf or twig that will produce the necessary materials to form the galls. Once wasps have laid eggs that become grubs, these secrete chemicals that activate the growth from their host. These powerful chemicals initiate the host tree to produce the gall structure, which offers some protection until the wasps again emerge. They do not bite, sting, or damage the tree. Like many insects, the wasps inside these galls are a beneficial source of food for our native wildlife, including many species of birds.” When Gardening for Wildlife consider planting an oak as they will provide numerous opportunities for a variety of wildlife as both a host plant for certain insects, as well as, forage opportunities for other wildlife. What’s in your yard? We want to know!
AUDUBON, NJ
capemayvibe.com

If you weren't able to catch The Wetlands Institute on Kelly Drives last night, you can stream it on the web here: https://www.f…

If you weren’t able to catch The Wetlands Institute on Kelly Drives last night, you can stream it on the web here: https://www.fox29.com/video/1085372. Thanks again for the great feature, Bob Kelly FOX 29!. #wetlandsinstitute #stoneharbornj #middletownshipnj #terrapin #conservation. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

There are only 4 performances left to see DOUBLE PLAY. This play has been a homerun with audiences. Don't miss your chance. Show…

There are only 4 performances left to see DOUBLE PLAY. This play has been a homerun with audiences. Don’t miss your chance. Showtime is tonight at 7pm. Call the box office today at 609-770-8311 or visit https://capemaystage.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=375 for tickets. Double Play starts with an exploration of the life of one of America’s most iconic baseball players in the new play “Becoming Satchel Paige”. After the seventh inning stretch, we present “Happy”, about a baseball fan who travels to Delray Beach to find “Happy” Haliday, a favorite baseball player from his youth, and to get his signature on a baseball… but what he really gets from “Happy” is priceless.
CAPE MAY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Tea#Cardamom#Bed And Breakfast#Cape May Bed Breakfasts
capemayvibe.com

Hundreds of Bottlenose dolphins offshore this morning in ideal conditions!!! #dolphins #whalewatching #capemay #wildwoodnj #cap…

Hundreds of Bottlenose dolphins offshore this morning in ideal conditions!!!. #dolphins #whalewatching #capemay #wildwoodnj #capemaywhalewatcher #wildwoodwhales #capemaywhales. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
capemayvibe.com

Latest Report: A captain reported whales off of Stone Harbor, NJ. We are headed there to investigate this afternoon! Looks like …

A captain reported whales off of Stone Harbor, NJ. We are headed there to investigate this afternoon! Looks like a perfect weekend for whale and Dolphin watching, we hope to see you aboard!. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar?_ga=2.115339015.1428919576.1654976463-663398010.1653265959. #whales #humpback #humpbackwhale #stoneharbornj #capemay #capemaynj #capemaywhalewatcher #wildwoodnj. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape...
watchthetramcarplease.com

Welcome Sandbar Joe’s Floating Food Boat

Who doesn’t love some comfort food while out on the water? This floating food boat, the first of its kind in Cape May County, is pleased to launch in South Jersey for the 2022 season. Find us in the back bays or at the Hereford’s Inlet. We are a full-service floating concession stand that also does concierge dockside catering. Call us today for a champagne island lunch order or to help plan your next dockside gathering.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy