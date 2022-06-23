Cardamom Tea! True candylike spice character in this nice black tea. https://teaincapemay.com/collections/spiced-black-teas/pro…

Parke’s Place -This week NJ Audubon Stewardship Project Director & Fight’n Femelschlager John Parke photographed a Wool Sower Gall in his backyard! According to a North Carolina Extension Publication: “The Wool Sower Gall is a distinct and unusual plant growth induced by the secretions of the grubs of the tiny cynipid gall wasp, Callirhytis seminator. These wasps are about 1/8 inch long, dark brown, and their abdomens are noticeably flattened from side to side. The grubs are translucent to white, plump, and legless. The tiny and harmless cynipid gall wasp finds just the right leaf or twig that will produce the necessary materials to form the galls. Once wasps have laid eggs that become grubs, these secrete chemicals that activate the growth from their host. These powerful chemicals initiate the host tree to produce the gall structure, which offers some protection until the wasps again emerge. They do not bite, sting, or damage the tree. Like many insects, the wasps inside these galls are a beneficial source of food for our native wildlife, including many species of birds.” When Gardening for Wildlife consider planting an oak as they will provide numerous opportunities for a variety of wildlife as both a host plant for certain insects, as well as, forage opportunities for other wildlife. What’s in your yard? We want to know!

