Larry Evans

Patricia (Pat) Lynn Shanes, 78, of Aurora, passed away June 21, 2022. She was buried per her wishes in a private family ceremony near her childhood home at Rushville, Missouri. Pat was born on May 13, 1944 to William and Laverne (Witte) Magers in Atchison, Kansas. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran in Atchison. Pat also attended Trinity Lutheran Grade School and later, Atchison High School. She was married to Eddie Carnoali of Leavenworth, Kansas. To this union, two sons Eddie Jr. and Jeffery Carnoali were born. The couple later divorced. She was married August 30, 1974 to Vyck Shanes in Independence, Missouri. Pat worked as an office administrator for most of her career. She was employed by Channel-9 News in Kansas City; various Independence, Missouri medical centers; and the Kansas City school system where she worked with payroll.

