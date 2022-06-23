ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Larry Evans

Aurora News Register
 3 days ago

Larry Evans, age 88, of Stockham, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at CHI Heath-St. Francis in Grand Island. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 27 at the Stockham Community Church. Rev. Paul Nauman and Rev. Rick Bartek will officiate. Interment will be in the Stockham Cemetery....

Aurora News Register

Deloris Howell

Deloris Howell, age 81, of Aurora, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at Westfield Quality Care. A Graveside Service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 30 at the Aurora Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Thursday prior to the service on at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
AURORA, NE
Aurora News Register

Alan Danielson

Alan Danielson, age 61, of Aurora, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 27 at the Presbyterian U.C.C. in Aurora. Rev. Penny Schulz will officiate. Interment will be in the Aurora Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Aurora Food Pantry. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
AURORA, NE
Aurora News Register

Patricia Shanes

Patricia (Pat) Lynn Shanes, 78, of Aurora, passed away June 21, 2022. She was buried per her wishes in a private family ceremony near her childhood home at Rushville, Missouri. Pat was born on May 13, 1944 to William and Laverne (Witte) Magers in Atchison, Kansas. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran in Atchison. Pat also attended Trinity Lutheran Grade School and later, Atchison High School. She was married to Eddie Carnoali of Leavenworth, Kansas. To this union, two sons Eddie Jr. and Jeffery Carnoali were born. The couple later divorced. She was married August 30, 1974 to Vyck Shanes in Independence, Missouri. Pat worked as an office administrator for most of her career. She was employed by Channel-9 News in Kansas City; various Independence, Missouri medical centers; and the Kansas City school system where she worked with payroll.
AURORA, NE

