Lamont Robinson running to be state Democratic committeeman

I tried to write to the paper yesterday about the questions and interviews with the congressional candidates. I would like to see a discussion of environmental plans. I think that should exist in every discussion with every candidate. I watch the Vienna tv news each night and they regularly talk about their green plans. That is their plan to be fully off of carbon by 2040. They regularly update the population with how things are going with that, or rather they discuss details that tie into that. If there is a protest about the new proposed highway they discuss how the Green party signed off on it, and why it was necessary to bring people into the city who did not have access, but in the long run we would expect people to be using ecars and hydrogen for energy. I recently saw an experiment with buses running on hydrogen. They explained how the upgrade of their city hospital system at all 6 branches would be in parts over the coming years and lead to full updating with full carbon energy compliance by 2040. They have explained how all new housing has to meet the new energy standards, and we see owners of buildings that are rental units converting to geothermal energy. Geothermal is a big part of the plan. Of course solar, wind and hydrogen are part of the plan, as well as reduction in energy consumption in various ways. They are reducing the amount of cars coming into the city in various ways, making it more bike friendly by creating more one way streets with bike lanes, streets that are tree lined to green it up. They continually survey people in parks and on streets about what would make it more attractive to use, and these suggestions are incorporated into their plans, but always with greening in mind. Their latest subway development is about being green as well as convenient.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO