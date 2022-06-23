ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamont Robinson running to be state Democratic committeeman

By Aaron Gettinger, staff writer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough he is retiring from Congress, U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) is running to be his district's state Democratic committeeman again. He faces an opponent, however, in state Rep. Lamont Robinson (D-5th). The committee is made up of 34 men and women in charge of maintaining the state party,...

