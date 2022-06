HELENA—River recreators should avoid contact with water during and for at least two weeks after flood events. Floodwaters have already impacted communities in the Yellowstone River basin, and more flooding is anticipated elsewhere in the state, such as in the Flathead River basin and Missoula County. Floodwaters can carry potentially dangerous debris and may contain chemicals and bacteria from damaged or overwhelmed wastewater treatment facilities and flooded homes, businesses, and agricultural fields.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO