ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate passes bipartisan gun safety bill

By Alexandra Hutzler
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDKyh_0gKW8reH00

The Senate passed the bipartisan gun safety bill by a vote of 65-33 late Thursday night.

Fifteen Republicans voted with all Democrats in the chamber to pass the bill. Republican Leader Mitch McConnell supported the final passage, as he was expected to.

The Republicans who supported the measure were Sens. Richard Burr, Roy Blunt, Shelley Moore Capito, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, John Cornyn, Joni Ernst, Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski, Rob Portman, Mitt Romney, Thom Tillis, Pat Toomey and Todd Young.

The package is the first major piece of federal gun reform in almost 30 years.

"Tonight, after 28 years of inaction, bipartisan members of Congress came together to heed the call of families across the country and passed legislation to address the scourge of gun violence in our communities," President Joe Biden said in a statement following the bill's passage. "Families in Uvalde and Buffalo -- and too many tragic shootings before -- have demanded action. And tonight, we acted."

"This bipartisan legislation will help protect Americans. Kids in schools and communities will be safer because of it. The House of Representatives should promptly vote on this bipartisan bill and send it to my desk," Biden added.

The House will need to pass the measure before it can be signed into law, and it could take up the bill as early as Friday.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., promised to "swiftly" bring the gun safety package to the floor once it passes the Senate, "so that we can send it to President Biden's desk."

MORE: Senators unveil text of bipartisan deal on gun violence, setting up speedy vote

The Senate had voted earlier Thursday to cut off debate on the bill, which was crafted amid a disturbing uptick in shootings across the U.S. The same 15 Republicans had sided with all 50 members of the Democratic caucus to clear the procedural hurdle.

Senate rules generally require 30 additional hours of debate after the cloture vote, but Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he wanted to get unanimous agreement to dismiss that requirement and hold a final vote on Thursday.

On Wednesday, House Republicans had encouraged members to vote against the gun safety package.

"The bill throws emergency supplemental federal spending at states to encourage implementation of red flag laws and dramatically increases funding for numerous other grant programs, but the bill's vague language contains insufficient guardrails to ensure that the money is actually going towards keeping guns out of the hands of criminals or preventing mass violence," House Republican Whip Steve Scalise's office wrote in a memo to Republican lawmakers obtained by ABC News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OHNnq_0gKW8reH00
Patrick Semansky/AP - PHOTO: Sun shines on the U.S Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 9, 2022.

Key aspects of the legislation include expanded federal background checks for buyers under the age of 21, financial incentives for states to pass "red flag" laws and other intervention programs and closing the so-called "boyfriend loophole."

MORE: 'Boyfriend loophole' addressed in Senate gun deal: What to know

The bill comes with a $13.2 billion price tag, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office announced on Wednesday. According to the office, the bill will be fully paid for by once again delaying a Trump-era ban on prescription drug rebates in Medicare.

Both Schumer and Senate Minority Leader McConnell, R-Ky., backed the legislation -- which was hammered out by a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the weeks after the tragic shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

"This bipartisan gun-safety legislation is progress and will save lives," Schumer said earlier this week. "While it is not everything we want, this legislation is urgently needed."

The Senate's passage of the gun safety bill comes the same day the Supreme Court struck down a New York law regulating concealed handguns in public that mandated residents demonstrate a specific need to carry a handgun outside of the home.

ABC News' Benjamin Siegel contributed to this report.

Comments / 181

FUBAR1
3d ago

This gun bill is useless, criminals don’t by guns legally, state laws will negate federal. This is just to appease the public

Reply(11)
34
GrimFacts
3d ago

Likely hood of this passing the house are slim!!! This is not a protection plan, it’s a plan to give Democratic states more money without knowing exactly why they will do with it. As they have incentives in the bill. Why incentives, it’s because Democratic states have the strictest gun laws but yet the highest gun violence!!! Why does the federal government think they have any right to limit an American if they don’t limit themselves!!! Will secret service members lose their guns, military lose their guns, cops lose there guns ( oh wait they already been limiting cops ) etc… I might now own a gun but I rather know if I need to get one for protection I can without federal of state being my jusge

Reply(21)
40
mizzury54
3d ago

I honestly do not understand what the big problem is with universal background checks. If alm these people keep boasting about being " law abiding " gun owners them what they afraid of.

Reply(16)
14
Related
POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi accused of pushing congresswoman’s young daughter in photo op

Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been lambasted by a Texas congresswoman for appearing to “push” her young daughter during a photo op.Newly sworn-in congresswoman Mayra Flores made the allegation on Twitter following her swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol last week, during which she and her daughter posed alongside Ms Pelosi.A video shared among conservatives on Twitter at the weekend appeared to suggest the Democrat had “pushed” Ms Flores’s daughter, although it was not clear in the video if contact was made.“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” the...
TEXAS STATE
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
K. Revs

Opinion: The U.S. is Swiftly Turning Dystopian

In case you’ve been living under an actual rock, you likely know about the Supreme Court draft opinion released last month that foreshadowed the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Today, that draft became an official ruling.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Bill Cassidy
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Mitt Romney
Salon

QAnon's 'Q' delivers first new messages since 2020

On Friday, amidst the chaos of the news of the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, QAnon's 'Q' left the first new series of messages since 2020. The first message — "Shall we play a game once more?" — was left using 'Q's credentials on what Daily Beast refers to as an "anarchic internet community" called 8kun, and was later followed up with "Are you ready to serve your country again?" and then a third reading "Remember your oath."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Guns#Politics Federal#Democrats#Americans#House
The Atlantic

America Is Growing Apart, Possibly for Good

It may be time to stop talking about “red” and “blue” America. That’s the provocative conclusion of Michael Podhorzer, a longtime political strategist for labor unions and the chair of the Analyst Institute, a collaborative of progressive groups that studies elections. In a private newsletter that he writes for a small group of activists, Podhorzer recently laid out a detailed case for thinking of the two blocs as fundamentally different nations uneasily sharing the same geographic space.
POLITICS
Salon

Sotomayor dissent rips Supreme Court for dismantling “wall of separation between church and state"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Tuesday warned that the court's right-wing majority had further eroded the nation's bedrock laws separating church and government when it ruled that Maine must include religious schools in a state-run tuition program.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

Kevin McCarthy says 'amnesty' a 'nonstarter' if he becomes speaker

Efforts aimed at offering “amnesty” to immigrants would be a “nonstarter” in a Republican-led House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on Wednesday amid reports that the Senate is considering such measures. McCarthy, widely viewed as the front-runner to become speaker if the GOP reclaims the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The US supreme court voted in favour of … people getting shot

The US supreme court on Thursday voted 6-3 in favor of more people getting shot. More formally, they voted to strike down a New York law that restricted the ability of people to carry guns outside of their homes. Experts say it is the most consequential second amendment ruling in more than a decade, and it will make it much harder for states and cities to prevent their citizens from roaming around town armed and ready for shootouts like so many cowboys in Deadwood. One thing that is safe to say is that, as a result of this decision, more Americans will die violent deaths – with freedom!
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

713K+
Followers
161K+
Post
392M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy