SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One in 3 seniors dies with Alzheimer's or another form of dementia. For many, the symptoms progress over time. “We noticed that he was more and more agitated,” said Christine Wilsey, whose parent suffers from memory loss. “He was losing himself if you know what I mean. He would forget things. One time, he was found somewhere, and he couldn’t remember how he got there.”

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO