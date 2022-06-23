ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Kentucky

By Stacker
mingomessenger.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19...

www.mingomessenger.com

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Government
newsnet5

Abortion pill vs. Plan B pill: What's the difference?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Friday, abortions that do not threaten the life of the patient immediately became illegal in the state of Kentucky, leaving many to question the availability of some over-the-counter contraceptives like the Plan B pill. In a press conference Friday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron explained...
LEXINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Op-Ed: Biden Abandons American Principles

The following op-ed is written by State Rep. Kim Banta (R-Ft. Mitchell) On the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, President Biden announced new regulations that would irreconcilably damage basic due process and free speech protections for college students throughout the country. Not only is his administration transforming Title IX into a weapon against our Constitution, but it is also turning college campuses into an environment against our core American values.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 4 southern Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Governor DeWine Issues Reprieve of Execution

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Today, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following reprieve of execution: Quisi Bryan, who was scheduled to be executed on October 26, 2022.  The new date of execution has been moved to January 7, 2026. Governor DeWine is issuing this reprieve due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Stacker#U S Department Of Health
WKYT 27

Pro-choice advocates continue protests in central Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Protestors took to the Kentucky State Capitol steps by the hundreds Sunday night to once again voice their displeasure with the recent ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, as well as the trigger law that took effect which means abortions are banned across the state. It...
FRANKFORT, KY
WTAP

West Virginia’s only abortion clinic stops performing abortions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- The only abortion clinic in West Virginia is no longer performing abortions as of Friday. Katie Quinonez, executive director of Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, said the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling issued Friday that allows states to ban abortion is making an immediate, hard-felt impact.
CHARLESTON, WV
TwoSq Media

Civil War Lebanon Junction, KY: Union General William Tecumseh Sherman left to set ablaze S. Carolina (KY Civil War 4/4)

This report is 4/4 in the: Intro to the Civil War in Kentucky, by TwoSq Media. General William Tecumseh Sherman was the son of an Ohio Supreme Court Justice. After his father's sudden death in 1829, the family lived with family and friend. William Sherman eventually found himself in the care of Senator Thomas Ewing, whom helped Sherman enroll in the United States Military Academy; he graduated sixth in his class in 1940, according to American Battlefied Trust.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
clayconews.com

Statement on Gun Control Bill by Congressman "Hal" Rogers

WASHINGTON, DC -- U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) released the following statement after the House passed the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act" (S.2938), which passed the U.S. Senate on Thursday. Congressman Rogers voted against the bill. "This bill provides incentives for new red flag laws in our states, allowing a...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Beshear signs bill to increase access to mental health treatment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 22, 2022) – Today, Gov. Beshear hosted a ceremonial signing for two bills that help more Kentuckians, including first-responders, access mental health services. First, the Governor signed House Bill 127, which expands access to assisted outpatient treatment. This form of mental health treatment is a partnership...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky AG issues advisory on state's trigger law, governor calls it 'one of the most extreme in the entire country'

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron held a news conference Friday praising the Supreme Court's ruling in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, overturning Roe v. Wade and ending federal protections on abortion rights. Cameron also confirmed that the trigger law will be implemented. "Pro-life men, women and...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy