Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Kentucky

With abortion now illegal in Kentucky in nearly all circumstances, the best option for most Kentuckians seeking an abortion is to travel to a state where abortion is still legal. The U.S. Supreme Court ruling — issued Friday in favor of the state of Mississippi in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s...
Indiana residents will soon see a stimulus tax rebate payment worth between $125 and $250 depending on their filing status. This is thanks to the Use of Excess Reserves Law in the state of Indiana. Whenever there are extra funds in the budget, state residents will see a refund. Eligibility...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky attorney at law Michelle Lawson is offering to represent anyone prosecuted under Kentucky law for receiving or providing an abortion following the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, June 24. She shared she would be doing so in a Tweet, which...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Friday, abortions that do not threaten the life of the patient immediately became illegal in the state of Kentucky, leaving many to question the availability of some over-the-counter contraceptives like the Plan B pill. In a press conference Friday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron explained...
The following op-ed is written by State Rep. Kim Banta (R-Ft. Mitchell) On the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, President Biden announced new regulations that would irreconcilably damage basic due process and free speech protections for college students throughout the country. Not only is his administration transforming Title IX into a weapon against our Constitution, but it is also turning college campuses into an environment against our core American values.
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Today, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following reprieve of execution: Quisi Bryan, who was scheduled to be executed on October 26, 2022. The new date of execution has been moved to January 7, 2026. Governor DeWine is issuing this reprieve due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to […]
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Protestors took to the Kentucky State Capitol steps by the hundreds Sunday night to once again voice their displeasure with the recent ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, as well as the trigger law that took effect which means abortions are banned across the state. It...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first "probable case" of monkeypox in the state of Kentucky has been identified in a Louisville resident. The patient is from Jefferson County and did initially test positive for monkeypox. State health officials only consider it a "probable" moneypox infection. The initial testing is done...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- The only abortion clinic in West Virginia is no longer performing abortions as of Friday. Katie Quinonez, executive director of Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, said the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling issued Friday that allows states to ban abortion is making an immediate, hard-felt impact.
This report is 4/4 in the: Intro to the Civil War in Kentucky, by TwoSq Media. General William Tecumseh Sherman was the son of an Ohio Supreme Court Justice. After his father's sudden death in 1829, the family lived with family and friend. William Sherman eventually found himself in the care of Senator Thomas Ewing, whom helped Sherman enroll in the United States Military Academy; he graduated sixth in his class in 1940, according to American Battlefied Trust.
WASHINGTON, DC -- U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) released the following statement after the House passed the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act" (S.2938), which passed the U.S. Senate on Thursday. Congressman Rogers voted against the bill. "This bill provides incentives for new red flag laws in our states, allowing a...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s so-called trigger laws means abortion has largely been outlawed in the state upon the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday. The state’s only two abortion clinics, both in Louisville, halted abortions Friday. The Kentucky law passed in 2019 declares...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 22, 2022) – Today, Gov. Beshear hosted a ceremonial signing for two bills that help more Kentuckians, including first-responders, access mental health services. First, the Governor signed House Bill 127, which expands access to assisted outpatient treatment. This form of mental health treatment is a partnership...
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron held a news conference Friday praising the Supreme Court's ruling in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, overturning Roe v. Wade and ending federal protections on abortion rights. Cameron also confirmed that the trigger law will be implemented. "Pro-life men, women and...
PADUCAH — Mercy Health has named Dr. Brett Bechtel as its next chief clinical officer for Kentucky. The health care system says Bechtel has been a practicing emergency physician at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital for the past eight years, and he's the medical director for Mercy Regional EMS and Carlisle County EMS.
