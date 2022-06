Less than two weeks after BTS announced a hiatus to focus on solo projects, a release date for the first of said projects has arrived. This weekend, Bighit Music revealed that J-Hope of BTS will drop a solo single on Friday, followed by a solo album on July 15. Though members of the South Korean boy band told fans earlier this month that they intended to separate for some time while pursuing their own music, their record label later clarified that the group would "remain active" amid their solo endeavors.

WORLD ・ 20 HOURS AGO