Recipe report: Summer snacking

Some classics never go out of style. Among the many classic desserts out there, custards are one of the most pleasing. They’re easy to eat and have a richness that no pudding can touch thanks to a generous amount of eggs in the mix. Not surprisingly this type of dessert is often referred to as an egg custard, but it’s also called an Amish custard. The Amish are well known for their decadent desserts and made-from-scratch delicacies, as you’ll know if you’ve ever bought any Amish treats in your travels. But, this was once a popular dish all across the country- particularly in farming areas where fresh eggs were plentiful.

RECIPES ・ 21 DAYS AGO