ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Recipe report: Summer snacking

By Patricia Cobe
foodservicedirector.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood and beverage businesses poised to fall short of industry goal to reduce carbon emissions, new research shows. A study by consultancy AlixPartners suggests commitments aren’t aggressive enough to meet a...

www.foodservicedirector.com

Comments / 0

Related
recipesgram.com

Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe

This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
RECIPES
thespruceeats.com

Soursop Ice Cream Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) This soursop ice cream will improve your day, whether as a co-star or a solo act. It's the kind you eat before and after dinner or any time you need a bit more joy. It doesn't require many ingredients, comes together without an ice cream machine, and can be customized to your soul's desire with your favorite diced add-ins and swirls.
FOOD & DRINKS
therecipecritic.com

Homemade Crescent Rolls Recipe

I love a good roll recipe and I can’t resist these cresent rolls! They are so buttery and flakey and basically melt in your mouth. The golden brown outside combined with the soft texture on the inside will make you eat at least a few of these with any meal! Trust me when I say that you should double the recipe so that you can wat them with your meals all week!
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Pudding Fruit Salad

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Vanilla Pudding Fruit Salad is a quick and easy sweet treat you can serve as a side dish beside the main meal or save it for a light dessert at the end of dinner.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snacks#Food And Beverage#Food Drink#Alixpartners#The Science Based Target#House#Labor
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Cheesecake Mousse with Raspberries

A creamy, chocolatey dessert is always a good idea – just like this delicious chocolate cheesecake mousse with raspberries with a great texture and tartness. It is an elegant and very simple treat that you can have as a dessert or even as an energetic breakfast. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Popculture

Cake Recalled in Wake of Peanut Butter Salmonella Fears

Prairie City Bakery voluntarily recalled certain cakes sold nationwide, marking the latest recall to join the expanding Jif peanut butter recall. The cakes were recalled due to the potential for bacterial contamination after it was found that certain Jif peanut butter products were possibly contaminated with salmonella. While the initial...
FOOD SAFETY
The Kitchn

I Tried What’s Gaby Cooking’s Costco-Style Double Chocolate Chip Muffins and My World Has Flipped Upside-Down

The Costco experience can be summed up in a single product: their muffins. The breakfast bakes come in a limited number of flavors and Costco’s aisles are more carefully curated than your local grocery. The muffins, just like everything else in the store, are oversized. They’re priced per dozen so members can mix and match two 6-pack flavors. It’s bulk buying at its finest.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipes for apricot cake, and summer fruit frozen yoghurt

Summer puddings are a doddle: ripe peaches torn apart and dropped into glasses of chilled muscat; strawberries, halved and tossed with passionfruit juice; melon sprinkled with mint-infused sugar. But the cook in me wants to slice and stir and bake, to feel the rhythm of a calm but busy kitchen even on a warm summer day, which is why there was both cake and a homemade fruit ice on the table this week: a sticky, lightly spiced cake with summer fruits – apricots sautéed with butter and honey; and a frozen dessert of yoghurt and summer berries.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Cream Pie

This banana peanut butter chocolate cream pie is a heavenly combination of flavors! It is so delicious and creamy! It is a very simple and easy to prepare the recipe and the final product looks amazing! You will need around 20 minutes to make it, plus around 3 hours to set. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Fox News

Brown butter cinnamon streusel coffee cake: Try the recipe

Coffee cake sure isn’t a bad way to start (or finish) the day, especially when it’s elevated with brown butter and even a glazed topping to sweeten the deal. "It’s quite the utilitarian bake — it’s great for breakfast with coffee or tea but also pairs exceptionally well with ice cream for dessert!" says Britney Brown-Chamberlain, founder of food blog BritneyBreaksBread.com. "Use a springform pan to make this recipe for an easy assembly and removal once the cake is finished baking."
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Quick Raspberry Cream Pies (15-Minute Recipe)

This is probably the perfect dessert – vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, grain-free…simply amazing! You will get delicious raspberry cream pies just in 15-20 minutes! Surprise your kids with these mini tasty raspberries cream pies – they will love them – they are healthy and tasty!. Servings 12...
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Homemade caramel sauce

Caramel sauce can be used for various different desserts. It's delicious when served over a hot fudge sundae and tastes wonderful drizzled over chocolate cake. It's delightfully yummy when it's added to lattes and other coffee flavors. I also like drizzling the caramel sauce over waffles and pancakes for a pleasantly sweet treat at breakfast.
recipesgram.com

Baileys Chocolate Mousse (10-Minutes Recipe)

This quick Baileys chocolate mousse recipe is so chocolaty and delicious and guess what – it will take you just 10 MINUTES to make it!. 16 oz soft tofu (GMO-free) 1 cup dark chocolate chips, melted (you can also use vegan chocolate) 1/3 cup Baileys Irish cream liqueur (you...
FOOD & DRINKS
therecipecritic.com

Orange Creamsicle Salad

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This orange creamsicle salad is creamy and insanely delicious! It is a refreshing side for any occasion and is something that everyone will go crazy over!. I love a delicious...
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Bisquick apple cobbler

Do you like apple cobbler? If so, I have a treat just for you today. This Bisquick apple cobbler tastes delicious made with any type of apples, so use whichever kind that's your favorite. My recipe makes a 9x13 size deep dish pan of apple gooeyness. Although the cobbler is rather easy to prepare, it does take a while to bake.
12tomatoes.com

Amish Baked Custard

Some classics never go out of style. Among the many classic desserts out there, custards are one of the most pleasing. They’re easy to eat and have a richness that no pudding can touch thanks to a generous amount of eggs in the mix. Not surprisingly this type of dessert is often referred to as an egg custard, but it’s also called an Amish custard. The Amish are well known for their decadent desserts and made-from-scratch delicacies, as you’ll know if you’ve ever bought any Amish treats in your travels. But, this was once a popular dish all across the country- particularly in farming areas where fresh eggs were plentiful.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy