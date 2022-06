A California man has been jailed on a number of charges for allegedly holding a woman captive at his home, according to law enforcement officials. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, was arrested on June 11 for the false imprisonment of an unidentified woman victim, whom he allegedly physically and sexually assaulted over the period of several months, the Chino Hills Police Department said in a press release on June 11.

