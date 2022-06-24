Philadelphia police lieutenant under investigation for allegedly using racial slur

Philadelphia police are investigating a report that an officer used a racial slur on a call to police radio.

Action News has learned the 39th District lieutenant allegedly used the N-word while talking to a dispatcher.

A Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson confirmed an investigation is underway.

The call was allegedly recorded.

Police say the lieutenant has been placed on restrictive duty pending the outcome of an investigation.

John McNesby, the FOP Lodge #5 President, released this statement to Action News: "We condemn this language, which has no place not only among our force, but in every workplace. This incident does not reflect the fact that our officers work hard every day to serve our diverse city with integrity and honor."